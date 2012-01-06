SINGAPORE, Jan 6 Gold traded steady on Friday, on course for its biggest weekly rise in a month, as investors eyed a key U.S. employment report due later in the day, while a firm dollar may weigh on sentiment.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold edged down 0.1 percent to $1,619.65 an ounce by 0002 GMT, on course for a weekly rise of 3.2 percent, its strongest week in a month.

* U.S. gold was little changed at $1,620.90.

* Investors will closely watch December's U.S. non-farm payroll data due later in the day, after a report on Thursday showed that private-sector hiring surged last month and unemployment claims fell.

* France drew solid demand at its first debt auction of 2012 with yields rising only slightly despite fears for its AAA rating, but that was not enough to prevent most European debt markets weakening as investors fretted about the euro zone's periphery.

* HSBC and Barclays lowered their gold price forecasts for 2012 even though they maintained their bullish view, after the metal's decline last week briefly sent it into a bear market.

* Spot silver lost 0.3 percent to $29.20 an ounce, but it was headed for a weekly climb of 5.6 percent -- its biggest monthly rise in two months.

MARKET NEWS

* Banks led Wall Street to gains on Thursday even as Europe struggled again, a sign investors are betting a relatively strong U.S. economy will help U.S. stocks outperform other markets.

* The U.S. dollar hovered at one-year highs against a basket of major currencies in Asia on Friday, while the embattled euro floundered at 11-year lows versus the yen even after a closely watched French debt auction drew solid demand.

DATA/EVENTS 0230 China HSBC services PMI Dec 1000 EZ Business climate Dec 1000 EZ Economic sentiment Dec 1330 U.S. Unemployment rate mm Dec 1330 U.S. Non-farm payrolls Dec 2030 U.S. CFTC commitment of traders data Weekly

PRICES

Precious metals prices 0002 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1619.65 -1.70 -0.10 3.57 Spot Silver 29.20 -0.09 -0.31 5.45 Spot Platinum 1411.74 1.24 +0.09 1.35 Spot Palladium 636.22 1.24 +0.20 -2.50 COMEX GOLD FEB2 1620.90 0.80 +0.05 3.45 585 COMEX SILVER MAR2 29.21 -0.09 -0.29 4.64 156 Euro/Dollar 1.2793 Dollar/Yen 77.15 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Sugita Katyal)