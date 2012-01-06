* Spot gold could retrace to $1,596.24/oz - technicals
* Coming up: U.S. non-farm payrolls, December; 1330 GMT
By Rujun Shen
SINGAPORE, Jan 6 Gold hovered around
$1,620 an ounce on Friday as investors remained nervous over the
euro zone debt crisis and sought safety in bullion, while a firm
dollar weighed on sentiment.
The dollar hovered near a one-year high against a basket of
currencies as worries about the euro zone's fiscal stability
persisted.
Bullion has parted way with riskier assets, with which it
had moved in tandem over the past few months, as its safe-haven
appeal received a boost from reviving liquidity at the beginning
of the new year.
"Liquidity is back in the market," said a Shanghai-based
trader. "With the Europe outlook still grim, investors would
prefer to put their dollar in some safety assets, such as gold."
Spot gold edged up 0.1 percent to $1,623.20 an ounce
by 0223 GMT, on course for a weekly rise of more than 3 percent,
its strongest week in a month.
U.S. gold gained 0.3 percent to $1,624.40.
Technical analysis suggested spot gold could retrace to
$1,596.24 an ounce during the day, said Reuters market analyst
Wang Tao.
Although economic data out of the United States in recent
weeks has shown solid progress in the fourth quarter, analysts
said the global economy will remain overshadowed by the euro
zone debt crisis.
Investors will closely watch December's U.S. non-farm
payroll data due later in the day, after a report on Thursday
showed that private-sector hiring surged last month and
unemployment claims fell.
"There have been good data out of the U.S., but ultimately
the U.S. can't decouple from the European crisis," said Jeremy
Friesen, commodity strategist at Societe Generale in Hong Kong.
"There are going to be enough reasons to be worried about
global growth and the financial system in the next quarter or
two, and gold should benefit from that."
Next week Spain and Italy will hold debt auctions, after
bond sales by France and Germany this week were greeted with
solid demand.
Spot silver inched down 0.1 percent to $29.25 an
ounce, but it was headed for a weekly climb of 5.6 percent --
its biggest monthly rise in two months.
Precious metals prices 0223 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1623.20 1.85 +0.11 3.80
Spot Silver 29.25 -0.04 -0.14 5.63
Spot Platinum 1410.25 -0.25 -0.02 1.24
Spot Palladium 637.97 2.99 +0.47 -2.23
COMEX GOLD FEB2 1624.40 4.30 +0.27 3.68 4500
COMEX SILVER MAR2 29.24 -0.06 -0.19 4.75 599
Euro/Dollar 1.2790
Dollar/Yen 77.17
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months