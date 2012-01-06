* Spot gold could retrace to $1,596.24/oz - technicals

* Coming up: U.S. non-farm payrolls, December; 1330 GMT (Adds comments, details; updates prices)

By Rujun Shen

SINGAPORE, Jan 6 Gold hovered around $1,620 an ounce on Friday as investors remained nervous over the euro zone debt crisis and sought safety in bullion, while a firm dollar weighed on sentiment.

The dollar hovered near a one-year high against a basket of currencies as worries about the euro zone's fiscal stability persisted.

Bullion has parted way with riskier assets, with which it had moved in tandem over the past few months, as its safe-haven appeal received a boost from reviving liquidity at the beginning of the new year.

"Liquidity is back in the market," said a Shanghai-based trader. "With the Europe outlook still grim, investors would prefer to put their dollar in some safety assets, such as gold."

Spot gold edged up 0.1 percent to $1,623.20 an ounce by 0223 GMT, on course for a weekly rise of more than 3 percent, its strongest week in a month.

U.S. gold gained 0.3 percent to $1,624.40.

Technical analysis suggested spot gold could retrace to $1,596.24 an ounce during the day, said Reuters market analyst Wang Tao.

Although economic data out of the United States in recent weeks has shown solid progress in the fourth quarter, analysts said the global economy will remain overshadowed by the euro zone debt crisis.

Investors will closely watch December's U.S. non-farm payroll data due later in the day, after a report on Thursday showed that private-sector hiring surged last month and unemployment claims fell.

"There have been good data out of the U.S., but ultimately the U.S. can't decouple from the European crisis," said Jeremy Friesen, commodity strategist at Societe Generale in Hong Kong.

"There are going to be enough reasons to be worried about global growth and the financial system in the next quarter or two, and gold should benefit from that."

Next week Spain and Italy will hold debt auctions, after bond sales by France and Germany this week were greeted with solid demand.

Spot silver inched down 0.1 percent to $29.25 an ounce, but it was headed for a weekly climb of 5.6 percent -- its biggest monthly rise in two months.

Precious metals prices 0223 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1623.20 1.85 +0.11 3.80 Spot Silver 29.25 -0.04 -0.14 5.63 Spot Platinum 1410.25 -0.25 -0.02 1.24 Spot Palladium 637.97 2.99 +0.47 -2.23 COMEX GOLD FEB2 1624.40 4.30 +0.27 3.68 4500 COMEX SILVER MAR2 29.24 -0.06 -0.19 4.75 599 Euro/Dollar 1.2790 Dollar/Yen 77.17 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months