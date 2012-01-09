* Softer dollar lifts gold from early lows
* Merkel, Sarkozy meeting eyed as euro zone crisis simmers
* Gold/platinum ratio highest in more than 25 years
(Updates prices, adds comment)
By Jan Harvey
LONDON, Jan 9 Gold recovered from lows on
Monday, lifted by gains in the euro versus the dollar after
French and German leaders said there had been progress on the
region's fiscal integration, but its rise was capped by caution
after the metal's hefty losses last month.
Spot gold was little changed at $1,617.84 an ounce at
1441 GMT against $1,616.98 late in New York on Friday, off an
earlier low of $1,604.44.
U.S. gold futures for February delivery were up $1 an
ounce at $1,617.90.
While rock-bottom interest rates and worries over debt and
growth are supportive of the metal longer term, confidence in
gold's ability to revisit last year's record high has been
shaken by a 10 percent price drop in December, analysts said.
"Gold is finding better support, but it has been very
rangebound since the start of the year," said Standard Bank
analyst Walter de Wet.
"Physical demand has improved but we don't think it will
push the price much higher than $1,650 (and) buying comes though
when prices dip below $1,600," he added. "I think that is going
to keep it fairly rangebound."
The euro recovered from the 16-month low it hit against the
dollar on Monday to rise 0.2 percent, but worries over sovereign
funding kept investors bearish. A softer dollar tends to benefit
gold, which has risen 3.7 percent so far this month.
"It's hard to point to any negative factors for gold," said
Saxo Bank senior analyst Ole Hansen. "Speculative length can be
increased quite a bit as it is relatively low, and the dollar
could be positioned for a bit of weakening. Euro short
positioning rose to another record last week."
Elsewhere Philipp Hildebrand resigned as Swiss National Bank
chief on Monday, in the wake of a scandal over a controversial
currency trade made by his wife just weeks before he set a cap
on the soaring Swiss franc.
Money managers cut their net length in gold futures and
options for a third straight week as the price of bullion fell
to its lowest in nearly six months, U.S. Commodity Futures
Trading Commission figures showed on Friday.
Net speculative length in gold, which reflects bets on
higher prices, is now at its lowest in two years, analysts said.
IMPACT MUTED
This decline in net speculative length is likely to mute the
impact of index rebalancing this week, which will see last
year's outperforming assets sold and underperformers bought.
Gold rose more than 10 percent in 2011.
"If the market was very long right now, index selling would
make gold considerably more vulnerable to the downside than we
expect it to be," UBS said in a note last week.
In the short term, gold's continued recovery from December's
five-month low will be reliant on it retaking its 200-day moving
average. It fell through this key technical level, currently
just above $1,633 an ounce, in mid-December.
On the physical markets, trading volume on benchmark gold
contracts on the Shanghai Gold Exchange remained firm on Monday
after spiking to a historic high at 12,855 kg last Wednesday.
Indian gold traders continued to stock up, capitalising on a
7 percent fall in prices from the beginning of December.
India and China are by far the biggest consumers of physical
gold, responsible for almost half of all global gold fabrication
demand last year.
Among other precious metals, silver was up 0.9
percent at $28.96 an ounce, while platinum was up 0.1
percent at $1,400.74 an ounce and palladium was flat at
$612.55 an ounce.
Gold retained its historically unusual premium over platinum
into a sixth month in January, after hitting parity with the
white metal for the first time in 2-1/2 years in August.
The gold/platinum ratio, or the number of platinum ounces
needed to buy an ounce of gold, reached its highest in more than
25 years on Monday, at 1.16.
"Downside risks to the global growth outlook, at least over
the next few months, should mean that platinum group metals
prices will under-perform," said Deutsche Bank in a note.
"Indeed, we expect platinum to trade at a discount to gold
throughout this year."
(Reporting by Jan Harvey; Editing by Anthony Barker and Jason
Neely)