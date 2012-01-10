SINGAPORE, Jan 10 Gold prices edged higher on Tuesday after two consecutive sessions of losses, supported by a steady euro ahead of key bond auctions in the euro zone this week while sentiment remained fickle over the region's fiscal prospects.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold edged up 0.1 percent to $1,613 an ounce by 0028 GMT.

* U.S. gold gained 0.4 percent to $1,614.30.

* The euro edged up early in Asia on Tuesday, having been squeezed higher in the previous session as the market pared extremely bearish bets against the single currency ahead of key events in Europe this week.

* Market participants are eyeing bond auctions by Italy and Spain later this week, a major test on the willingness of investors to plough more money into the debt-laden euro zone nations.

* Germany and France warned Greece on Monday it will get no more bailout funds until it agrees with creditor banks on a bond swap and pressed for an early deal to avert a potential default in the euro zone's most debt-stricken nation.

* Holdings of the SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, stood unchanged for the tenth straight session at 1,254.57 tonnes on Jan. 9.

MARKET NEWS

* U.S. stocks ended slightly higher on Monday in a light-volume session as investors stayed cautious ahead of corporate earnings and key auctions for European debt this week.

DATA/EVENTS 0745 France Industrial output mm Nov 1245 U.S. ICSC chain stores yy Weekly 1500 U.S. Wholesale inventories Nov 1500 U.S. Wholesale sales Nov

China Exports yy Dec

China Imports yy Dec

China Trade balance Dec

PRICES Precious metals prices 0028 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1613.00 2.11 +0.13 3.15 Spot Silver 29.01 0.02 +0.07 4.77 Spot Platinum 1422.75 0.90 +0.06 2.14 Spot Palladium 618.00 4.80 +0.78 -5.29 COMEX GOLD FEB2 1614.30 6.20 +0.39 3.03 1842 COMEX SILVER MAR2 29.02 0.23 +0.81 3.94 307 Euro/Dollar 1.2777 Dollar/Yen 76.89 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Himani Sarkar)