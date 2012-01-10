SINGAPORE, Jan 10 Gold prices edged higher
on Tuesday after two consecutive sessions of losses, supported
by a steady euro ahead of key bond auctions in the euro zone
this week while sentiment remained fickle over the region's
fiscal prospects.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold edged up 0.1 percent to $1,613 an ounce
by 0028 GMT.
* U.S. gold gained 0.4 percent to $1,614.30.
* The euro edged up early in Asia on Tuesday, having been
squeezed higher in the previous session as the market pared
extremely bearish bets against the single currency ahead of key
events in Europe this week.
* Market participants are eyeing bond auctions by Italy and
Spain later this week, a major test on the willingness of
investors to plough more money into the debt-laden euro zone
nations.
* Germany and France warned Greece on Monday it will get no
more bailout funds until it agrees with creditor banks on a bond
swap and pressed for an early deal to avert a potential default
in the euro zone's most debt-stricken nation.
* Holdings of the SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, stood unchanged for the tenth
straight session at 1,254.57 tonnes on Jan. 9.
MARKET NEWS
* U.S. stocks ended slightly higher on Monday in a
light-volume session as investors stayed cautious ahead of
corporate earnings and key auctions for European debt this week.
DATA/EVENTS
0745 France Industrial output mm Nov
1245 U.S. ICSC chain stores yy Weekly
1500 U.S. Wholesale inventories Nov
1500 U.S. Wholesale sales Nov
China Exports yy Dec
China Imports yy Dec
China Trade balance Dec
PRICES
Precious metals prices 0028 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1613.00 2.11 +0.13 3.15
Spot Silver 29.01 0.02 +0.07 4.77
Spot Platinum 1422.75 0.90 +0.06 2.14
Spot Palladium 618.00 4.80 +0.78 -5.29
COMEX GOLD FEB2 1614.30 6.20 +0.39 3.03 1842
COMEX SILVER MAR2 29.02 0.23 +0.81 3.94 307
Euro/Dollar 1.2777
Dollar/Yen 76.89
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Himani Sarkar)