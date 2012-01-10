* Gold in tight range as investors watch euro zone developments

By Rujun Shen

SINGAPORE, Jan 10 Gold prices edged higher on Tuesday after two straight sessions of losses, supported by a steady euro ahead of key bond auctions in the euro zone this week while sentiment remained fickle over the region's fiscal prospects.

Spot gold has been moving in a tight range of less than $20 above $1,600 for three days after the new year euphoria quickly faded and worries about the euro zone debt crisis resurfaced.

"The sentiment is neutral in the market," said Peter Fung, head of dealing at Wing Fung Precious Metals in Hong Kong. "People are waiting on the side waiting for developments out of the euro zone."

After Germany and France struck a gloomy tone on Greece, market participants are eyeing bond auctions by Italy and Spain later this week, seen as a test on the willingness of investors to plough more money into the debt-laden euro zone nations.

The single currency held steady and Asian shares gained, while worries about the euro zone debt crisis kept investors cautious about taking riskier positions.

Spot gold edged up 0.3 percent to $1,615.09 an ounce by 0300 GMT, after dropping for two sessions straight.

U.S. gold gained half a percent to $1,616.50.

Technical analysis suggested that spot gold is trapped between $1,604 and $1,623 an ounce during the day, said Reuters market analyst Wang Tao.

The annual rebalancing of commodity indices, including DJ-UBS and S&P GSCI, was slated to take place this week and could put some pressure on gold, one of the outperformers of the commodity complex in 2011, analysts said.

ASIA PHYSICAL DEMAND LUKEWARM

Physical demand ahead of the Lunar New Year, which falls on Jan. 23 this year, has so far been sluggish, said bullion dealers.

"There is some buying, but we haven't seen a substantial pickup in physical demand before the Lunar New Year," said Dick Poon, manager of precious metals at Heraeus in Hong Kong.

"People are worried about the euro zone, and concerned if China can maintain its growth."

As physical supply improves after refineries returned from the new year break, premiums on gold bars in Hong Kong eased to $1-$1.50 an ounce above spot prices, from $1.50-$2.50 last week, Poon added.

Holdings of the SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, stood unchanged for the tenth straight session at 1,254.57 tonnes on Jan. 9.

Spot palladium rebounded nearly 1 percent to $619.23, after sinking to a two-week low of $604.99 in the previous session.

Precious metals prices 0300 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1615.09 4.20 +0.26 3.28 Spot Silver 29.04 0.05 +0.17 4.88 Spot Platinum 1422.24 0.39 +0.03 2.10 Spot Palladium 619.23 6.03 +0.98 -5.10 COMEX GOLD FEB2 1616.50 8.40 +0.52 3.17 5686 COMEX SILVER MAR2 29.05 0.26 +0.91 4.05 601 Euro/Dollar 1.2766 Dollar/Yen 76.83 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Editing by Sugita Katyal)