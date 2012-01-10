* Perky gold gets further lift from rising euro
* Spot prices break back above 200-day moving average
* Platinum hits 1-month high, palladium climbs nearly 5 pct
(Updates prices, adds comment)
By Jan Harvey
LONDON, Jan 10 Gold rose towards $1,640 an
ounce on Tuesday and other precious metals rallied, with a
rebound in the euro versus the dollar making dollar-priced
assets more attractive to holders of other currencies, and after
bullion breached a key chart level.
Gold's break above its 200-day moving average, which gave
way in mid-December, at $1,634 an ounce prompted fresh buying,
with technical analysts saying a close above this level could
rekindle upwards momentum in the metal.
Spot gold was up 1.7 percent at $1,637.71 an ounce at
1505 GMT and has climbed nearly 5 percent from the start of the
year. U.S. gold futures for February delivery were up
by$30.00 an ounce at $1,638.10.
Analysts say a decline in speculative net long positions --
or bets on higher prices -- and a 10 percent drop in gold prices
last month have left the metal with plenty of scope to rise.
"In terms of precious metals, there is still a lot of
catch-up potential," said Commerzbank analyst Daniel Briesemann.
"Today we're seeing a bit of a short squeeze in almost all the
precious metals, especially platinum and palladium."
"If you look at the (commodity futures) statistics, you can
see that long positions in platinum and palladium are at least
at two-year lows, which gives room for very significant price
increases if you need to cover your positions."
Meanwhile the euro hit session highs versus the dollar on
Tuesday as demand for the single currency from sovereign buyers
and macro funds, which are designed to profit from economic
events, triggered stop-loss orders on short positions.
Data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed
record euro net short positions, and analysts expect the single
currency to benefit from bouts of short-covering. The euro is
down 1 percent so far this year.
European shares also rose after positive corporate results,
while safe-haven German bunds fell. Despite this, sentiment
towards European assets remained fragile as investors worried
about euro zone debt levels.
"Given the enormity of the debt crisis we feel there is
still plenty of room for investors and sovereign wealth funds to
diversify into gold," said ScotiaMocatta in a note.
On the physical side of the market, buyers in India, the
world's biggest gold consumer, took advantage of a drop in local
prices to a one-week low to stock up ahead of the wedding season
beginning later this month, dealers in Mumbai said.
"Buying will continue until March," said Harshad Ajmera,
proprietor of JJ Gold House in Kolkata.
India's central bank has allowed four more banks to import
precious metals, a move that would boost competition and help
reduce premiums in the world's number one importer of bullion.
Silver was up 3.6 percent at $30.04 an ounce, largely
tracking gold.
PLATINUM PROSPERS
Platinum group metals were the biggest risers in percentage
terms, with spot platinum up 2.4 percent to $1,458.74 an
ounce and spot palladium up 3.9 percent at $636.85 an
ounce. Platinum earlier hit a one-month high at $1,467.50.
The gold/platinum ratio -- a measure of the number of
platinum ounces needed to buy an ounce of gold, which has
typically held below 1 -- retreated to 1.12 after hitting its
highest in at least 25 years on Monday at 1.16.
As well as riding on gold's coat-tails, platinum was
benefiting from reports that Eskom, the power utility of major
platinum producer South Africa, had warned of a power shortage.
Platinum's cheap price compared with gold and the threat of
supply constraints from South Africa have made it attractive to
buyers, analysts said, although stocks are still relatively
plentiful and the demand outlook in Europe is soft.
"Near term, the possibility of a short-covering rally cannot
be ignored. But it doesn't really change the obstacles that
platinum will likely encounter this year," UBS said in a note.
"Fundamental support alone, from the supply side in this
case, is clearly not a big enough reason to prompt investors to
return to platinum in their droves," it added.
"We have few doubts that platinum will be trading much
higher than current levels in six months from now, but for now,
the potential for further negative twists and turns in the wider
macro environment presents too strong of a challenge for
investors to rush back in."
(Editing by Keiron Henderson)