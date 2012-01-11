SINGAPORE, Jan 11 Gold traded steady on
Wednesday just below a key resistance level, after rallying more
than 1 percent in the previous session when renewed optimism on
the global economy fueled gains in equities as well as bullion.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold inched up 0.1 percent to $1,634.61 an
ounce by 0030 GMT.
* U.S. gold gained 0.3 percent to $1,635.70.
* Gold breached above the key 200-day moving average in the
previous session, and traded just below the level on Wednesday.
Return to above the 200-day moving average may help gold resume
its bull run, analysts have said.
* Asian shares traded higher, buoyed by optimism about the
world's top two economies and relief France is not facing an
imminent debt rating cut, but the euro struggled on concerns
over euro zone sovereign funding ahead of auctions by Italy and
Spain later this week.
* Talks on a bond swap between Greece and private creditors
to halve its debt load are nearing a deal with banks asking for
enhanced return if the economy does well, banking and official
sources said on Tuesday as pressure builds for an agreement.
MARKET NEWS
* U.S. stocks climbed to a five-month high on Tuesday, led
by materials stocks after an upbeat forecast by aluminum company
Alcoa and strong gains in bank shares.
* The euro traded steady against the greenback in Asia on
Wednesday but floundered near a record low versus the Australian
dollar in cautious trade a day ahead of the European Central
Bank policy meeting and debt sales from Spain.
DATA/EVENTS
0700 Germany Annual GDP 2011
0730 India M3 Money Supply
2350 Japan Bank lending yy Dec 2011
PRICES
Precious metals prices 0030 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1634.61 2.12 +0.13 4.53
Spot Silver 29.88 -0.05 -0.17 7.91
Spot Platinum 1465.49 3.99 +0.27 5.20
Spot Palladium 635.00 1.50 +0.24 -2.68
COMEX GOLD FEB2 1635.70 4.20 +0.26 4.40 1489
COMEX SILVER MAR2 29.89 0.07 +0.25 7.08 295
Euro/Dollar 1.2753
Dollar/Yen 76.87
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
