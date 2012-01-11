* Spot gold breaches above 200-day moving average

* Spot platinum hits four-week high on supply concerns

* Spot gold may peak around $1,650-technicals

* Coming up: Germany annual GDP, 2011; 0700 GMT (Adds details, comments; updates prices)

By Rujun Shen

SINGAPORE, Jan 11 Gold inched up on Wednesday to flirt with a key resistance level, shrugging off a stronger dollar, as persistent uncertainties on the euro zone debt crisis lured investors to the safety of bullion.

Bright economic prospects offered by Alcoa's upbeat outlook helped push Asian shares higher, although investors refrained from riskier bets before Italy and Spain put up bond auctions, seen as a test of investors' confidence in the euro zone.

Gold rose in tandem with the dollar, which edged up against a basket of currencies, as the euro declined against the greenback in cautious trade a day ahead of a European Central Bank policy meeting and Spain's debt sales.

"While the dollar may not see a significant correction soon, and is likely to continue to gain against the euro as the eurozone crisis persists, the negative effects of a stronger dollar on gold are likely to be largely diminished in 2012, allowing the bullish macro drivers to dictate price action once again," Societe Generale said in a research note.

The prospects of aggressive monetary easing from the world's key central banks, including the European Central Bank, will keep sentiment for gold and silver bullish, it also said.

Spot gold edged up 0.3 percent to $1,636.89 an ounce by 0331 GMT, extending a rise of more than 1 percent in the previous session.

U.S. gold gained 0.4 percent to $1,638.

Technical outlook for the day suggested that spot gold could peak around $1,650, said Reuters market analyst Wang Tao.

For the second straight session, spot gold broke above the 200-day moving average, a key support-turned-resistance level, offering hopes that bullion may resume an uptrend that started in 2008.

"Technically we are still in a consolidation period after the record high in September, and this phase will likely end in end-February or early March," said Dominic Schnider, head of commodity research at UBS Wealth Management.

"Clearly the uptrend will prevail."

But in the short term gold may be capped at the $1,680 level, he added.

Platinum group metals extended gains into a third straight day due to concerns on supply disruption in South Africa, as the national grid Eskom warned about extremely tight power supply in January.

Spot platinum rose more than 1 percent to a four-week high of $1,478.25, before easing to $1,476.49. Spot rose 0.7 percent to $638.

The gold-platinum spread narrowed to just below $170 an ounce, its smallest in two weeks. The price of platinum has been consistently lower than that of gold since last September, as gloomy economic outlook dampened sentiment on platinum, while gold's safe-haven appeal helped limit a price decline.

Precious metals prices 0331 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1636.89 4.40 +0.27 4.67 Spot Silver 29.96 0.03 +0.10 8.20 Spot Platinum 1476.49 14.99 +1.03 5.99 Spot Palladium 638.00 4.50 +0.71 -2.22 COMEX GOLD FEB2 1638.00 6.50 +0.40 4.54 7103 COMEX SILVER MAR2 29.96 0.15 +0.49 7.33 901 Euro/Dollar 1.2745 Dollar/Yen 76.90 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months