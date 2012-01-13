SINGAPORE, Jan 13 Spot gold traded steady
just below $1,650 an ounce on Friday, headed for a second week
of straight gains, after smooth sales of Spanish and Italian
debt temporarily eased fears on the euro zone debt crisis.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was little changed at $1,648.79 an ounce
by 0041 GMT, on course for a weekly gain of 1.9 percent.
* U.S. gold gained 0.2 percent to $1,650.50.
* A solid sale of Spanish and Italian debt and an upbeat
comment on the euro zone economy helped the single currency
stage a rally and send gold up for the third consecutive session
on Thursday.
* Italy is scheduled to sell long-term bonds on Friday,
which will continue to test investors' confidence in the
European debt market.
* U.S. data showed that retail sales rose at the weakest
pace in seven months in December and jobless benefits moved
higher last week, suggesting the economic recovery is shaky
despite a recent pick-up in growth.
* For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or
MARKET NEWS
* The S&P 500 closed at a five-month high for the third day
on Thursday but had difficulty extending gains in the face of
lackluster economic data and another European bond market test.
* The euro held its ground in Asia on Friday, having risen
broadly overnight after debt sales in Spain and Italy drew solid
demand, raising expectations that an auction of longer-dated
Italian bonds later in the day will also do well.
* Oil prices were steady above $99 a barrel, after tumbling
in the previous session on a report that a proposed European
Union ban on imports of Iranian crude would be phased in over
six months.
DATA/EVENTS
1000 EZ Eurostat trade nsa, EUR Nov
1200 JPMorgan Chase & Co earnings Q4
1330 U.S. International trade Nov
1445 U.S. Thomson Reuters/UMich consumer sentiment Jan
2030 U.S. CFTC commitment of traders data Weekly
PRICES
Precious metals prices 0041 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1648.79 -1.01 -0.06 5.43
Spot Silver 30.20 -0.06 -0.20 9.06
Spot Platinum 1484.49 -6.50 -0.44 6.57
Spot Palladium 630.50 -5.75 -0.90 -3.37
COMEX GOLD FEB2 1650.50 2.80 +0.17 5.34 1715
COMEX SILVER MAR2 30.23 0.11 +0.35 8.29 252
Euro/Dollar 1.2822
Dollar/Yen 76.79
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Himani Sarkar)