* Gold hurt by talk that S&P could cut some euro zone
ratings
* Low interest rates, cenbank buying seen as supportive
* Chinese buying expected to ease off for Lunar New Year
By Jan Harvey
London, Jan 13 Gold fell 1 percent on
Friday after the euro slipped sharply against the dollar, coming
under pressure after a euro zone government source said rating
agency Standard & Poor's was planning to downgrade several
countries in the bloc.
Losses were limited as traders awaited confirmation of the
rumour, however, and gold remained on track for a second week of
gains and its strongest two-week performance in two months.
Spot gold was down 1.1 percent at $1,631.24 an ounce
at 1517 GMT, while U.S. gold futures for February
delivery were down $15.30 an ounce at $1,632.50.
Gold's reaction to the spreading euro zone debt crisis has
been choppy. Worries over debt helped drive prices to record
highs last year even as the dollar strengthened, but in the
fourth quarter it traded more in line with other commodities and
against the U.S. currency despite jitters persisting.
"Gold tends to be supported by mild to strong risk aversion.
However, (when) risk aversion rises to very high levels, gold
tends to be sold off alongside risky assets," said Anne-Laure
Tremblay, analyst at BNP Paribas.
"Sovereign issues in the euro zone are clearly not over and
we may see further bouts of price correction in the gold market
over the coming months," she said.
The euro tumbled against the dollar on Friday, coming closer
to a 16-month low hit earlier in the week, as fears about an
imminent downgrade of euro zone countries had investors betting
against the common currency.
Standard & Poor's is set to downgrade the credit ratings of
several euro zone countries later on Friday, but not those of
Germany and the Netherlands, a senior euro zone government
source said.
Cash gold prices are still up nearly 5 percent so far this
year despite a firmer tone to the dollar, as investors bought
back into the market after their 10 percent drop in December.
Deutsche Bank analyst Michael Lewis said the outlook for
gold is good this year. "We have central bank diversification,
which we think is a bigger flow story than exchange-traded fund
buying. We're also looking for dollar weakness to come back."
"We still like the gold story because of negative real
interest rates," he added.
LUNAR NEW YEAR LOOMS
In China, the world's second-largest gold consumer, the
Shanghai Gold Exchange said on Friday it will temporarily raise
margins and daily trading limits for its gold and silver forward
contracts on Jan. 20 ahead of the week-long Lunar New Year
holiday.
Average turnover, excluding futures, on the SGE in the first
fortnight of this month has been 19 percent higher than in the
two weeks preceding Chinese New Year in 2011, Rhona O'Connell of
metals consultancy Thomson Reuters GFMS said.
Gold buying in China is likely to ease off as the Lunar New
Year celebrations get underway, however.
"We would expect that physical interest will have trailed
off significantly out of China by the latter half of next week,"
said UBS in a note.
"Nonetheless it is important to highlight that the market
doesn't have the same expectations for Chinese gold imports in
the lead-up to the holidays, compared to those seen last year."
"And as the most recent Hong Kong trade statistics to China
revealed, this market shipped in very impressive volumes before
year-end, which probably suggests that there isn't much of a
shortage of gold internally to meet local demand."
A rise in the rupee to its highest level in five weeks has
prompted Indian jewellers to stock up ahead of the upcoming
wedding season, meanwhile.
Among other precious metals, silver was down 2.1
percent at $29.63 an ounce. Spot platinum was down 1.4
percent at $1,470.74 an ounce, while spot palladium was
down 2.2 percent at $622.22 an ounce.
Platinum is on track for its best weekly performance since
October, however, up 5.2 percent. The metal received a fillip
from concerns over South African power supply, which state power
utility Eskom said could be under pressure this year.
