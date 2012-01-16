SINGAPORE, Jan 16 Spot gold edged lower on Monday, extending losses in the previous session on the mass downgrade of euro zone nations by ratings agency Standard & Poor's, which fueled worries about the bloc's ability to contain its debt crisis.

* Spot gold inched down 0.3 percent to $1,634.94 an ounce by 0018 GMT, after losing 0.7 percent on Friday. Prices returned to below the 200-day moving average at $1,637.89, seen as a key resistance.

* U.S. gold gained 0.3 percent to $1,636.10.

* Standard & Poor's downgraded the credit ratings of nine euro- zone countries, stripping France and Austria of their coveted triple-A status but not EU paymaster Germany, in a Black Friday the 13th for the troubled single currency area.

* Investors will continue to watch the negotiations between Greece and its creditor banks on a voluntary debt exchange deal this week, after talks stalled last week amid pessimism.

* Gold jewellery demand in India, a major global market, is estimated to have risen 5 to 7 percent in 2011 and is set to grow a further 10 to 15 percent this year with bullion prices falling back after recent gains, the head of India's biggest jewellery retailer said on Sunday.

* Managed money in gold futures and options slightly cut bullish exposure during the week of Jan. 10, even as the price of the precious metal climbed in the period, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission said.

* U.S. stocks dropped on Friday, snapping a four-day winning streak, after news reports that Standard & Poor's would downgrade credit ratings on several euro-zone countries.

* The euro eased in early Asian trade on Monday and looked set to stay under pressure after Standard & Poor's mass downgrade of euro zone countries late last week, including France, dealt the region another setback.

