SINGAPORE, Jan 17Spot gold traded steady on Tuesday after Standard & Poor's downgraded the euro zone's rescue fund, while investors watched for growth data from China to gauge the impact of the region's debt crisis on the global economy.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold inched up 0.1 percent to $1,645.60 an ounce by 0034 GMT.

* U.S. gold gained nearly 1 percent to $1,646.30.

* After downgrading nine euro zone nations en masse last Friday, S&P cut its credit rating of the bloc's EFSF rescue fund, adding pressure on Greece to break a deadlock in debt swap talks to avoid a default.

* But the downgrades failed to stifle government funding on debt markets on Monday, with French short-term borrowing costs falling slightly and Austria saying the cut did not alter its issuance plans.

* China is due to release later on Tuesday its gross domestic product growth for the fourth quarter of 2011, which is expected to show the world's second-largest economy on track to slow for a fourth successive quarter.

* For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or

MARKET NEWS

* The euro hovered just above a 17-month trough against the dollar early in Asia on Tuesday after Standard & Poor's dealt the euro zone yet another blow by downgrading its bailout fund.

* Asian shares inched higher on Tuesday as investors focused on economic data from China to gauge the impact of the euro zone debt crisis on global growth.

DATA/EVENTS 0200 China GDP yy Q4 0200 China Industrial output yy Dec 0200 China Retail sales yy Dec 0200 China Urban investment (ytd)yy Dec 1000 EZ Inflation, final yy Dec 1000 Germany ZEW economic sentiment Jan 1230 U.S. NY Fed manufacturing Jan 1400 Canada BoC rate decision

PRICES

Precious metals prices 0034 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1645.60 2.22 +0.14 5.23 Spot Silver 29.99 0.06 +0.20 8.31 Spot Platinum 1501.75 9.57 +0.64 7.81 Spot Palladium 643.00 6.65 +1.05 -1.46 COMEX GOLD FEB2 1646.30 15.50 +0.95 5.07 47700 COMEX SILVER MAR2 29.98 0.45 +1.53 7.38 6934 Euro/Dollar 1.2674 Dollar/Yen 76.79 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by Rujun Shen;Editing by Clarence Fernandez)