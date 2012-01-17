* Gold bounces to 5-wk high on dollar retreat, commod gains
* Chinese data boosts appeal of nominally high-risk assets
* GFMS sees gold peaking above $2,000 late 2012/early 2013
(Updates prices, adds comment)
By Jan Harvey
LONDON, Jan 17 Gold climbed to its highest
in five weeks on Tuesday as German data boosted the euro after
several sessions of losses, and as stocks and commodities were
lifted by Chinese trade data, which was seen likely to prompt
pro-growth measures by Beijing.
The precious metal later eased back below $1,660 an ounce as
the euro came under pressure from news the European Commission
will take legal steps against Hungary over laws governing its
central bank and others, but remained firmly supported.
Spot gold was up 0.8 percent at $1,656.90 an ounce at
1451 GMT, having earlier peaked at $1,667.41, while U.S. gold
futures were up $26.60 an ounce at $1,657.40. Prices are
up 5.9 percent this year after falling 10 percent in December.
"The issues that have been supportive of gold -- the debt
crisis, quantitative easing, lack of economic growth in Europe
-- should all still be there," said Citigroup analyst David
Wilson. "When we got down to $1,520, $1,530 (in December), you
had to think, this is a good point to buy in."
"There are good reasons to see support for gold. There seems
to be more confidence in gold at the moment," he added.
While gold's rise since the start of the year has occurred
without the benefit of a weaker dollar, it extended gains on
Tuesday as the euro rose versus the U.S. unit.
The euro hit the day's high versus the dollar after a strong
reading of German business sentiment suggested the euro zone's
largest economy was improving despite the bloc's debt crisis.
It is still down on the year, however, and the outlook for
the single currency remained negative after Standard & Poor's
downgraded the euro zone's EFSF bailout fund by one notch to AA+
following multiple euro zone downgrades on Friday.
Elsewhere, stocks and commodities rose after data showed
China's economic growth in the latest quarter beat expectations
but was still its weakest in 2-1/2 years, potentially heralding
fresh pro-growth measures from the government.
"The property slowdown has gathered speed and property
investment growth slowed sharply to only 12 percent year-on-year
in December," said Societe Generale analyst Yao Wei.
"New property starts slowed all the way to only 0.9 percent
year-on-year. It indicates that in Q1 2012 the numbers will be
very unpleasant. Policy easing will continue."
GOLD SET TO PEAK
Gold may set a record high above $2,000 an ounce in late
2012 or early 2013, but the metal is nearing the end of a
decade-long run that has lifted prices by more than 600 percent,
metals consultancy GFMS said on Tuesday as it released a closely
watched industry report.
"The report does acknowledge that the gold market is nearing
the closing stages of its decade-long bull run and that, once
the macroeconomic backdrop changes and investment in gold fades
- probably some time next year - a secular retreat in the price
will unfurl," GFMS said.
India, the world's biggest consumer of bullion, has changed
the import duty on gold to two percent of value from the earlier
flat 300 rupees per 10 grams and that of silver to six percent
of value from 1,500 rupees per kilogram, the government said.
The changes could nearly double duties on both metals.
Silver was up 1.3 percent at $30.31 an ounce.
Platinum was up 1.8 percent at $1,519.49 an ounce,
having earlier hit a six-week high, while spot palladium
was up 2.1 percent at $649.97 an ounce.
"We expect platinum and palladium prices to recover
noticeably this year," said Commerzbank in a note. "This should
be driven both by robust demand and by problems on the supply
side."
"By year's end, platinum is likely to cost $1,850 a troy
ounce - palladium at this time should be trading at $850 a troy
ounce," it added.
(Editing by Keiron Henderson)