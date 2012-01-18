* Markets watch Greece debt talks, Portugal debt auction

* Spot gold may fall to $1,625.20/oz - technicals

* Coming up: U.S. producer prices, Dec; 1330 GMT (Adds details, comments; updates prices)

By Rujun Shen

SINGAPORE, Jan 18 Gold traded steady on Wednesday, off the one-month high hit in the previous session on improved global economic outlook, while investors shifted focus once again to the troubles of euro zone.

Gold rallied with riskier assets on Tuesday as data from China, Germany and the United States soothed anxiety over the global economy and fueled bets on equities, commodities and the euro.

But the euphoria did not last long, as the euro zone debt crisis remains a major concern for the markets with Greece resuming talks over a debt swap deal with its creditor banks and Portugal testing investor appetite with a debt auction.

"There's considerable anxiety over Greece," said Nick Trevethan, Senior Commodity Strategist at ANZ in Singapore. "Together with the looming Chinese holiday, you've probably got a recipe for risk reduction."

Some market participants are likely to close their positions and lock profit before heading out for China's week-long Lunar New Year holiday next week.

Spot gold was little changed at $1,650.84 an ounce by 0312 GMT, after rising for two consecutive sessions.

U.S. gold edged down 0.3 percent to $1,651.20.

Technical analysis suggested that spot gold could decline to $1,625.20 an ounce during the day, Reuters market analyst Wang Tao said.

India on Tuesday raised import duty on gold by 90 percent and doubled the tax on silver, but the measure is unlikely to make significant impact on the gold demand from the world's top gold consumer, traders and analysts said.

Physical dealers in Singapore said the price spike on Tuesday attracted some selling, but it faded quickly on easing prices.

"We see some light buying as prices fall to $1,640s level," said a Singapore-based dealer, adding that clients made orders for after the Lunar New Year.

Metals consultancy GFMS expected gold to break above $2,000 in late 2012 or early 2013, but said that gold could be near the end of a decade-long bull run.

A few banks have recently lowered price forecasts for gold, including ANZ, Standard Bank and Credit Suisse.

Precious metals prices 0312 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1650.84 -0.35 -0.02 5.57 Spot Silver 30.04 -0.02 -0.07 8.49 Spot Platinum 1508.74 -11.51 -0.76 8.31 Spot Palladium 647.47 -1.28 -0.20 -0.77 COMEX GOLD FEB2 1651.20 -4.40 -0.27 5.39 15238 COMEX SILVER MAR2 30.05 -0.09 -0.28 7.65 1407 Euro/Dollar 1.2779 Dollar/Yen 76.69 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Editing by Himani Sarkar)