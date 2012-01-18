* Euro retreats from session high versus dollar
* Stocks still soft ahead of talks on Greek debt
* Indian demand softens as traders digest duty hike
(Updates prices, adds comment)
By Jan Harvey
LONDON, Jan 18 Gold turned lower on
Wednesday in line with a dip in the euro from the day's highs
and a decline in stock markets, as initial enthusiasm over the
International Monetary Fund's plan to boost lending to
struggling euro zone nations evaporated.
Spot gold was down 0.3 percent at $1,645.84 an ounce
at 1447 GMT, off a high of $1,659.21 an ounce, while U.S. gold
futures for February delivery eased $8.00 an ounce to
$1,647.60.
The euro pared gains versus the dollar as the rally sparked
by the IMF plan and a Fitch's comment that the ratings agency
did not expect Italy to default ran out of steam.
Traders are awaiting the outcome of talks between Greece and
its creditors, as they go head to head on Wednesday amid rising
optimism the country can hammer out a bond swap deal to stave
off a painful default.
"If you can move towards a long-term solution in Europe,
then that is negative for gold," said Natixis analyst Nic Brown.
"You have to look at how much money has been invested by
Europeans in gold, and if you had some kind of resolution that
gave you more confidence in the currency, to what extent those
net inflows would turn into net outflows."
Gold has risen 5.9 percent so far this year, but has
struggled to maintain upward momentum after confidence in the
metal was battered by a 10 percent price fall last month.
The metal has managed to climb in January even at times when
the euro has softened, but its strength relative to the dollar
has tended to have a positive effect on the metal.
Stock markets weakened and safe-haven German bunds rose as
traders awaited the outcome of talks on Greece. Athens is making
a last-ditch effort to seal a deal with bondholders needed to
reduce its debt and secure vital aid funding.
China's gold purchases slowed down ahead of the Lunar New
Year holiday, while India's bullion traders held off placing
fresh orders after an increase in gold import duty was announced
earlier this week.
India's government raised gold import duty to 2 percent of
value from the previous flat rate of 300 rupees per 10 grams.
IMPACT MUTED
UBS said in a note that while the impact of the increase
would probably be muted in the short term, "the reaction to this
new floating tax rate is likely to be delayed".
"The full impact will be observed once internal stocks (with
the old import tax) become depleted and new consignments are
shipped in," it said.
On the supply side of the market, the world's number four
gold miner, Gold Fields, said its fourth-quarter production was
down nearly 2 percent, and full-year output was down at 3.49
million ounces.
Meanwhile, African Barrick Gold, a unit of the
world's largest producer Barrick Gold, reported an 11 percent
fall in fourth-quarter output after power outages at its Buzwagi
mine, resulting in a 2 percent decline in full-year
output.
Among other precious metals, silver was up 0.8
percent at $30.28 an ounce.
The world's largest primary silver producer, Fresnillo
, beat its annual output target and said it expected
stable silver production in 2012.
Silver prices fell sharply last year from a record near $50
an ounce it hit in April and underperformed gold in the full
year, falling 10 percent against gold's 10 percent rise. Its
ratio to gold is currently at 54.9, up from 31.7 in April.
Spot platinum was down 0.9 percent at $1,506.49 an
ounce, while spot palladium was down 0.1 percent at
$647.72 an ounce.
(Reporting by Jan Harvey; Editing by Anthony Barker)