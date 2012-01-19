SINGAPORE, Jan 19 Spot gold held steady on Thursday after three successive days of rise, supported by hopes of increased funding from the International Monetary Fund to help tackle the euro zone debt crisis.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold edged down 0.1 percent to $1,657.30 an ounce by 0026 GMT.

* U.S. gold also inched down 0.1 percent to $1,657.80.

* The IMF is seeking to more than double its war chest by raising $600 billion in new resources to help countries deal with the fallout of the euro zone debt crisis, which will be discussed by Group of 20 officials on Thursday and Friday.

* The talks between Greece and its creditors will continue to grip investors' attention. The debt-laden nation needs a deal within days to avoid the prospect off default.

* U.S. factory output in December grew at the fastest pace in a year and homebuilder sentiment improved this month, further evidence the economy entered the new year on firmer footing.

MARKET NEWS

* U.S. stocks jumped to their highest since July on Wednesday as the International Monetary Fund sought to help countries hit by the European debt crisis, while forecast-beating earnings from Goldman Sachs dispelled some worries over bank profits.

* The euro and commodity currencies got off to a positive start in Asia on Thursday, following solid gains overnight after news the IMF wanted to bolster its war chest to help tackle the euro zone debt crisis shored up risk sentiment.

DATA/EVENTS

Freeport McMoRan earnings Q4 0030 Australia Employment Dec 1200 UAE ECB President Mario Draghi speaks 1330 US Housing starts/building permits Dec 1330 US CPI/Core CPI Dec 1330 US Jobless claims Weekly 1400 IRELAND Troika news conference Quarterly 1500 US Phila. Fed business activity index Jan 2330 Japan Reuters Tankan DI Jan

PRICES Precious metals prices 0026 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1657.30 -2.16 -0.13 5.98 Spot Silver 30.44 -0.05 -0.16 9.93 Spot Platinum 1513.49 -4.51 -0.30 8.65 Spot Palladium 666.72 2.49 +0.37 2.18 COMEX GOLD FEB2 1657.80 -2.10 -0.13 5.81 1311 COMEX SILVER MAR2 30.45 -0.09 -0.30 9.08 317 Euro/Dollar 1.2864 Dollar/Yen 76.78 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by Rujun Shen)