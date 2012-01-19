* G20 to discuss IMF lending expansion plan
* Spot gold aborts target at $1,625.20 -technicals
* Coming up: US weekly jobless claims; 1330 GMT
(Adds comments, details; updates prices)
By Rujun Shen
SINGAPORE, Jan 19 Spot gold edged higher
on Thursday, on course for a fourth session of gains, supported
by hopes of increased funding from the International Monetary
Fund to help tackle the euro zone debt crisis.
Deputy officials from the Group of 20 nations are set to
discuss the plan at a meeting in Mexico on Thursday and Friday.
A boost in liquidity would benefit bullion as well as riskier
assets.
"The IMF funding talks are giving some support to metals,"
said Peter Fung, head of dealing at Wing Fung Precious Metals in
Hong Kong. "The market is also supported by fresh buying of some
funds and physical demand."
But physical buying from China was slowing down, as the
country is headed into a week-long Lunar New Year holiday next
week, dealers said.
Cash gold prices had advanced 1.5 percent so far this week,
riding on renewed optimism on global growth after upbeat data
from China, the United States and Germany that boosted the euro,
commodities and equities.
Spot gold inched up 0.3 percent to $1,664.94 an ounce
by 0301 GMT, approaching a one-month high of $1,667.41 hit
earlier in the week.
U.S. gold gained 0.4 percent to $1,666.
Technical analysis suggested that spot gold's bearish target
at $1,625.20 has been temporarily aborted, said Reuters market
analyst Wang Tao.
The uncertainties around the euro zone debt crisis continue
weighing on sentiment, as investors closely watch the progress
in talks between Greece and its creditors on a debt swap deal.
Failure of the talks would push Greece towards an unruly
default, which could doom the euro and hobble the global
economy.
Analysts expected gold prices to rise further as
fundamentals for strong gold have not changed.
"Gold's key pillars of support remain intact, ranging from
central bank buying to negative interest rates and rising
longer-term inflationary pressures supporting investment
demand," Barclays Capital said in a research note.
Platinum group metals retained strength on supply concerns
in South Africa and improved sentiment on the global economy.
Spot platinum rose to 6-1/2-week high of $1,534.50, and
spot palladium hit a one-month high of $669.50.
Precious metals prices 0301 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1664.94 5.48 +0.33 6.47
Spot Silver 30.55 0.06 +0.20 10.33
Spot Platinum 1531.00 13.00 +0.86 9.91
Spot Palladium 669.50 5.27 +0.79 2.61
COMEX GOLD FEB2 1666.00 6.10 +0.37 6.33 10179
COMEX SILVER MAR2 30.56 0.02 +0.06 9.48 1212
Euro/Dollar 1.2866
Dollar/Yen 76.71
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Editing by Clarence Fernandez)