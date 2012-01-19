* IMF lending expansion plan under discussion
* Greece in talks on deal with creditors
* Stocks, euro climb as appetite for risk sharpens
(Updates throughout, changes dateline, pvs SINGAPORE)
By Jan Harvey
LONDON, Jan 19 Gold climbed for a fourth
session on Thursday as the euro hit a two-week high versus the
dollar and European stock markets rose on hopes the IMF may
boost lending resources, with markets also awaiting the outcome
of crucial talks between Greece and its creditors.
Spot gold was up 0.2 percent at $1,661.99 an ounce at
1021 GMT, having earlier peaked at $1,669.75, its highest since
Dec. 13. It has had a positive start to the year, up 6.4 percent
since end December.
Gains in the euro have helped it this week. The single
currency climbed to a two-week high against the dollar and the
yen on Thursday, supported by better appetite for assets seen as
higher risk.
"Rising risk appetite, a weak U.S. dollar and the breach of
key resistances is giving gold the momentum to head towards the
$1,700 an ounce level in the near term," said Pradeep Unni,
senior analyst at Richcomm Global Services. Further resistance
could be expected at $1,686, he added.
European shares hit their highest in nearly 5-1/2 months as
traders awaited the outcome of talks between Greece and its
private creditors. They meet for a second day of bargaining on a
crucial bond swap deal on Thursday, with time running out for
reaching a compromise needed to avoid a default.
Risk appetite was helped by news that the IMF is seeking to
more than double its war chest by raising $600 billion in new
resources to help countries deal with the fallout of the euro
zone debt crisis.
Safe-haven German government bonds slipped meanwhile before
debt auctions from Spain and France.
"Gold could receive additional buoyancy if the market
responds positively to today's auctions of Spanish government
bonds," said Commerzbank in a note. "On the other hand,
negotiations over the Greek haircut are clearly on a
knife-edge."
LUNAR NEW YEAR LOOMS
Swiss bank UBS said in a note that gold's ability to rise
even without the prospect of continuing strong physical demand,
boded well for the precious metal.
"Some participants may be reluctant to be long gold here,
with the Lunar New Year next week impacting physical demand from
many centres, particularly China, raising the risk that it won't
be able to provide much of a price floor," it said.
"Hence if gold can end next week higher, it would be another
positive sign."
On the supply side of the market, Russian precious metals
miner Polymetal said on Thursday it expects 2012 gold output to
range from 590,000-640,000 ounces, up from 443,000 ounces last
year, as it expands mining operations.
Silver prices tracked gold higher, up 0.6 percent at $30.66
an ounce. Its ratio to gold - the number of silver ounces needed
to buy an ounce of gold - dipped to 54.1, down from a peak of
57.4 hit in late December, its highest in more than a year.
"The gold:silver ratio has dropped back to...the base of our
one-month range," said ScotiaMocatta in a note. "A close below
54.00 will bring in sellers of the ratio looking for a return to
the 50.00 area."
Spot platinum was up 0.8 percent at $1,530.50 an
ounce, while spot palladium was up 0.6 percent at $667.97
an ounce.
Shares of Anglo American Platinum tumbled 4
percent on Thursday after the world's top platinum producer said
2011 earnings likely fell by about a third, hit by costs linked
to a black empowerment deal.
The company also said earnings were adversely affected by
the high number of safety stoppages resulting in lower
production, as well as higher costs, particularly for labour and
electricity.
(Reporting by Jan Harvey; Editing by Alison Birrane)