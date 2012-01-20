SINGAPORE, Jan 20 Gold slipped on Friday
as weak U.S. data prompted investors to book profits, but a
steady euro and rising equities could limit the decline as the
metal headed for a third week of gains -- the longest winning
streak since November.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold slipped $2.55 an ounce to $1,654.24 by
0015 GMT. It had hit a high around $1,669 an ounce on
Thursday, its strongest since mid-December, before losing some
of the gains. Bullion struck a record around $1,920
last September.
* U.S. gold for February was steady at $1,655.10 an
ounce.
* The number of Americans filing for new jobless benefits
dropped to an almost four-year low last week, and factory
activity in the mid-Atlantic expanded moderately, suggesting the
economy carried some momentum into the new year.
* Greece and its private bondholders resume debt swap talks
on Friday amid signs they are inching closer to a long-awaited
deal needed to prevent a chaotic default by Athens.
* General Motors Co reclaimed its title as the
world's top selling automaker for the first time since 2007,
after sales of more than 9 million vehicles globally in 2011.
* For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or
MARKET NEWS
* The euro held near two-week highs against the dollar and
yen in Asia on Friday, having extended its short-covering rally
overnight after successful bond sales in Spain and France
boosted risk sentiment.
* Japan's Nikkei share average hit a two-month high on
Friday, boosted by encouraging results from U.S. banks Morgan
Stanley and Bank of America, while near-term
concerns over Europe eased after successful Spanish debt
auctions.
* Brent crude oil futures climbed back in late trading to
end almost 1 percent higher on Thursday on an easing of worries
over the euro zone debt crisis and signs of steadier global
economic growth.
(GMT) DATA/EVENTS
0700 - Germany producer prices for December
0900 - Italy industrial orders for November
0900 - Italy industrial sales for November
0930 - U.K. retail sales for December
1500 - U.S. existing home sales for December
1530 - U.S. ECRI weekly
PRICES
Precious metals prices 0015 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1654.24 -2.55 -0.15 5.78
Spot Silver 30.58 0.03 +0.10 10.44
Spot Platinum 1520.00 4.60 +0.30 9.12
Spot Palladium 671.47 -3.00 -0.44 2.91
COMEX GOLD FEB2 1655.30 0.80 +0.05 5.65 1399
COMEX SILVER MAR2 30.58 0.07 +0.23 9.55 182
Euro/Dollar 1.2957
Dollar/Yen 77.04
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan;Editing by Clarence Fernandez)