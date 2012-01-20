* Gold due for deep correction-technicals
* Coming Up: U.S. existing home sales for December; 1500 GMT
(Updates prices, adds quotes)
By Lewa Pardomuan
SINGAPORE, Jan 20 Gold slipped on Friday
as speculators booked profits from recent highs, but a steady
euro and rising equities could limit declines as the metal heads
for its third week of gains, its longest winning streak since
November.
Consumers in China helped bullion jump to its highest in
more than a month this week, but purchases began to slow down
ahead of the long Lunar New Year break which starts next week.
Bullion has gained more than 5 percent so far this year.
Spot gold slipped $2.30 an ounce to $1,654.49 by
0252 GMT. It had hit a high of almost $1,670 an ounce on
Thursday, its strongest since mid-December, before losing some
of the gains due to weak U.S. inflation data.
Bullion struck a record of around $1,920 last September.
"Gold has a fairly good run so far this year, maybe this is
time to consolidate a little. A pause here would probably be a
healthy sign. After that, I think the next move is likely to be
up towards $1,680," said Nick Trevethan, senior commodity
strategist at ANZ bank in Singapore.
"I think physical flows may slow a little next week. Chinese
buyers will still take the time to come to the market if prices
fall significantly. So, I think there's going to a floor under
the market, initially at $1,650, but I can't see a big fall
to below $1,600."
U.S. gold for February was steady at $1,655.10 an
ounce.
Shares in Asia extended their gains to fresh two-month
highs on Friday as solid euro zone sovereign debt sales and
signs of Greece moving closer to a vital debt-swap deal eased
concerns over Europe's refinancing capability and boosted risk
appetite.
Gold often tracks the fortunes of the euro and stocks
because of its safe-haven status, which allows speculators to
sell the metal for cash to cover losses in other markets,
especially during the period of uncertainty in Europe.
"Gold has gone up so much since the start of the new year,
so there's profit taking. The Chinese guys are on the buying
side. They have pushed up the market but I think at the
higher-end, people are cautiously bullish," said a physical
dealer in Hong Kong.
"The funds are still wondering whether there will be a
recession, or whether the crisis in Europe will spread."
Silver tracked gold lower, as did platinum and
palladium -- the two metals used in auto catalysts.
General Motors Co reclaimed its title as the world's
top selling automaker for the first time since 2007, after sales
of more than 9 million vehicles globally in 2011.
In the energy market, U.S. oil futures held steady in early
Asian trade on Friday as a rise in U.S. gasoline inventories for
the third straight week overshadowed optimism spurred by a fall
to an almost four-year low in the number of Americans filing for
new jobless benefits.
Precious metals prices 0252 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1654.49 -2.30 -0.14 5.80
Spot Silver 30.51 -0.04 -0.13 10.18
Spot Platinum 1513.99 -1.41 -0.09 8.69
Spot Palladium 668.97 -5.50 -0.82 2.52
COMEX GOLD FEB2 1654.90 0.40 +0.02 5.62 5577
COMEX SILVER MAR2 30.53 0.02 +0.07 9.37 620
Euro/Dollar 1.2956
Dollar/Yen 77.07
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Editing by Miral Fahmy)