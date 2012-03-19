(Corrects spelling of "may be" in headline)

SINGAPORE, March 19 Gold rose on Monday as firm oil prices prompted safe haven buying from investors, but gains may be capped by worries that India's plan to double its import duty for bullion could lead to a temporary slip in purchases.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold added $6.45 to trade at $1,659.94 an ounce by 0025 GMT after posting its second-biggest weekly decline this year last week on fading expectations of more monetary easing in the United States.

* U.S. April gold rose $4.8 to $1,660.60 an ounce.

* India's gold imports could fall temporarily after the government doubled its import duty but the world's biggest buyer of bullion is unlikely to be deterred for long by a four percent levy.

* The fall in gold prices has prompted one or more central banks to buy as much as four tonnes of bullion in recent weeks, according to an industry source and a Financial Times report on Friday.

MARKET NEWS

* U.S. crude oil futures edged up early on Monday, extending the previous session's gains as concerns over Iran's disputed nuclear programme continued to stoke supply disruption fears.

* The yen was on the defensive with the euro reaching a fresh five-month high against the Japanese currency, while the dollar nursed losses following a setback late last week.

* Japan's Nikkei share average gained, supported by buying of blue chip laggards as market players looked for fresh proof of a U.S. economic recovery before pushing the benchmark higher.

DATA/EVENTS

0900 - EURO ZONE JAN CURRENT ACCOUNT DATA

0900 - ITALY JAN INDUSTRIAL ORDERS, SALES

1230 - CHICAGO FED MIDWEST MANUFACTURING INDEX FOR JANUARY

1400 - U.S. NAHB INDEX FOR MARCH

Precious metals prices 0025 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1659.94 6.45 +0.39 6.15 Spot Silver 32.54 0.00 +0.00 17.52 Spot Platinum 1673.50 6.04 +0.36 20.14 Spot Palladium 699.50 1.00 +0.14 7.20 COMEX GOLD APR2 1660.60 4.80 +0.29 5.99 1995 COMEX SILVER MAY2 32.62 0.01 +0.03 16.84 556 Euro/Dollar 1.3169 Dollar/Yen 83.44 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)