* China March manufacturing activity shrank for fifth month
* Platinum in discount to gold
* Spot gold neutral in $1,634-$1,671/oz range -technicals
* Coming up: Euro zone Markit Mfg flash PMI, March; 0858 GMT
By Rujun Shen
SINGAPORE, March 22 Gold prices were little
changed on Thursday, hovering around $1,650 an ounce, as
investors weighed a recent improvement in the U.S. economy
against the continuing shrinkage of Chinese manufacturing
activities.
Bullion prices have fallen more than 2 percent so far this
month, after the U.S. Federal Reserve dashed hopes for further
asset purchases in its latest policy statement and recent data
showed the U.S. economic recovery was well on track.
But some economists said the global economy remains
vulnerable this year, as the euro zone debt crisis might flare
up again, the U.S. recovery is still in a early stage and China
faces slower growth.
Economic uncertainties usually benefit gold as a safe haven
asset, but a global crisis could easily cause a plunge in the
precious metal, together with other financial assets.
China's manufacturing activity shrank in March for a fifth
straight month, with the overall rate of contraction
accelerating and new orders sinking to a four-month low, the
HSBC flash purchasing managers index showed.
The weak PMI data shaved some early losses in the dollar
index and weighed on gold sentiment.
"A lot of people are on the sidelines at the moment," said
Yuichi Ikemizu, head of commodity trading, Japan, at Standard
Bank.
"We saw some bearish signs, but the market seems to be
holding well. The upside at $1,800 is still looking quite heavy,
and investors are waiting for a cue."
Spot gold was little changed at $1,649.69 an ounce by
0317 GMT, down from an intra-day high of $1,656.01 hit in the
early hours. U.S. gold was nearly flat at $1,649.70.
Technical analysis suggested that spot gold may remain
neutral in the range of $1,643 to $1,671 during the day, Reuters
market analyst Wang Tao said.
PHYSICAL MARKET MUTED
Asia's physical market was muted, with the narrow price
range drying up interest from both buyers and sellers, traders
said. The lackluster China data also fanned concerns about
China's retail gold appetite.
"People are concerned about China's economic growth. If
growth slows down and inflation eases, people may choose not to
buy gold," said a Hong Kong-based gold dealer.
"We have been rangebound for a while and people are looking
at the possibility of breaking lower rather than higher."
Gold has been stuck in a range between roughly $1,635 to
$1,670 over the past week.
In India, the world's largest gold consumer, jewellers were
closed for a fifth day on Wednesday in protest against an import
duty hike on bullion.
Platinum group metals initially turned south after the HSBC
China flash PMI data, but have since stabilised near their
previous session closing prices.
Spot platinum traded at $1,633.95 an ounce, and spot
palladium stood at $680.97. The two metals are pressured
by a weak economic outlook because of their industrial
applications, mainly in autocatalysts.
The platinum-gold spread stood at a discount of $16 an
ounce, after flipping from a premium in the previous session.
Precious metals prices 0317 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1649.69 -0.26 -0.02 5.49
Spot Silver 32.07 -0.05 -0.16 15.82
Spot Platinum 1633.95 0.47 +0.03 17.30
Spot Palladium 680.97 0.44 +0.06 4.36
COMEX GOLD APR2 1649.70 -0.60 -0.04 5.29 12711
COMEX SILVER MAY2 32.08 -0.15 -0.47 14.90 1728
Euro/Dollar 1.3217
Dollar/Yen 83.25
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
