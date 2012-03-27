SINGAPORE, March 27 Gold edged down on Tuesday, with speculators booking profits after prices jumped more than 1 percent in the previous session when the Federal Reserve signaled supportive monetary policy could continue in the United States.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold had fallen $2.60 an ounce to $1,689.14 by 0023 GMT.

* Bullion rose to $1,693.39 on Monday, its strongest since March 13, after Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke Bernanke said the U.S. economy needed to grow more quickly to further reduce unemployment. That fuelled bullion buying as a hedge against long-term inflation and economic uncertainty.

* U.S. gold added $3.60 an ounce to $1,689.20 an ounce.

MARKET NEWS

* Japan's Nikkei average climbed more than 1 percent on Tuesday, following overnight gains on Wall Street after Bernanke's comments.

* The euro advanced against the dollar and yen for a second straight day on Monday.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0600 - GERMAN CONSUMER SENTIMENT FOR APRIL

1145 - ICSC/GOLDMAN SACHS WEEKLY U.S. CHAIN STORE SALES

1255 - REDBOOK WEEKLY U.S. RETAIL SALES

1300 - U.S. S&P/CASE-SHILLER HOME PRICE INDEX FOR JANUARY

1400 - U.S. CONSUMER CONFIDENCE FOR MARCH

PRICES

Precious metals prices 0023 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1689.14 -2.60 -0.15 8.02 Spot Silver 32.75 -0.08 -0.24 18.27 Spot Platinum 1649.24 6.56 +0.40 18.39 Spot Palladium 664.45 1.35 +0.20 1.83 COMEX GOLD APR2 1689.20 3.60 +0.21 7.81 2116 COMEX SILVER MAY2 32.77 0.02 +0.05 17.37 325 Euro/Dollar 1.3354 Dollar/Yen 83.00 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months

