* Gold at 2-week peak after biggest daily rise since Jan. 25
* Fed boosts expectations real rates will stay low
* Euro edges higher, stocks maintain upward move
(Updates throughout, changes dateline, pvs SINGAPORE)
By Jan Harvey
LONDON, March 27 Gold prices hit two-week highs
above $1,690 an ounce on Tuesday after posting their biggest
one-day rise since late January in the previous session, boosted
by expectations that U.S. interest rates will stay lower for
longer and gains in the euro.
The metal held above the 100- and 200-day moving averages it
broke through on Monday after the U.S. Federal Reserve's signal
that it would keep interest rates near rock-bottom levels
reassured buyers that the opportunity cost of holding bullion
would stay low.
Spot gold was up 0.1 percent at $1,693.50 an ounce at
0935 GMT. Earlier it hit a two-week peak at $1,696.20.
Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke said on Monday that the economy
needed to grow more quickly to cut the unemployment rate. While
he did not directly indicate that the Fed was set to begin
another round of bond purchases, he said a continuation of
accommodative policies was needed to support faster growth.
"The Bernanke comments suggesting the possibility of further
quantitative easing of monetary policy... pushed the U.S. dollar
lower and financial markets in general upwards, and so also
gold," said Commerzbank analyst Carsten Fritsch.
"The prospect of further liquidity injections should put
pressure on the U.S. dollar, and the prospect of continued
negative real interest rates should also keep gold supported."
The euro hit its highest in more than three weeks
after Bernanke's comments, helping lift gold, and has since
extended gains to a one-month peak.
Appetite for assets seen as higher risk, which largely
strengthened on Monday, also held firm, with European shares
climbing and oil and base metals prices rising.
U.S. gold futures for April delivery were up $7.70 an
ounce at $1,693.30. Options expiry is due on COMEX later in the
day, with most call and put options concentrated around the
$1,700 an ounce level.
ETFs RECORD INFLOWS
Gold exchange-traded funds, which issue securities backed by
physical metal, reported inflows on Monday. Holdings of the
largest, New York's SPDR Gold Trust, increased by around 6
tonnes, reversing some of the previous week's 10-tonne drop.
Demand for the yellow metal in major consumer India remained
subdued, however, as a strike among jewellers in protest at a
government import levy continued.
Silver was up 0.9 percent at $33.11 an ounce. Spot
platinum was up 1.2 percent at $1,662.70 an ounce, while
spot palladium was up 0.9 percent at $669.20 an ounce.
Platinum maintained its historically unusual discount to
gold, which briefly reversed earlier this month, as buyers
worried about demand for the white metal, which is chiefly used
in autocatalysts.
Platinum prices are up more than 18 percent this year after
a poor performance in 2011, but have struggled to maintain
traction as worries persist over growth in the euro zone, a key
market for platinum-heavy diesel autocatalysts.
"We remain of the view that the platinum market needs some
production curtailments to improve the fundamentals over the
next few years," said Deutsche Bank in a note.
"The price recovery in the face of 'accidental' supply
closures serves as a timely reminder of how susceptible the
platinum industry is to disruptions," it added.
"However, with the end of the Impala strike (earlier this
year) and the reduced incidences of Section 54 stoppages, supply
should recover, and the market is likely to end the year in
another modest surplus - 105,000 ounces - in our assessment."
(Additional reporting by Michelle Martin; editing by Jason
Neely)