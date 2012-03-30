SINGAPORE, March 30 Gold was little changed on Friday after falling more than 1 percent in the previous session, but a steadier euro could encourage buying from investors as the precious metal was on track for a 6 percent increase this quarter.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold steady at $1,661.26 an ounce by 0037 GMT. It hit a two-week high near $1,700 this week on expectations of monetary easing in the United States after Federal Reserve chairman Ben Bernanke cautioned it is too soon to declare victory in the U.S. recovery.

* U.S. gold June contract rose $8.1 to $1,663 an ounce.

* The Federal Reserve's current policy of ultra-low interest rates is adequate given moderate U.S. economic growth and manageable inflation, Richmond Fed President Jeffrey Lacker said on Thursday.

* U.S. household income grew at a faster pace in the fourth quarter than previously thought as the jobs market strengthened, a development that could underpin consumer spending.

MARKET NEWS

* The euro was steady at around $1.3301, having touched a nearly four-week high earlier this week on comments from U.S. Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke, who indicated supportive monetary policy will remain in place.

* Japan's Nikkei share average edged lower for a third day on Friday as many investors locked in profits in Tokyo stocks that have rallied in the January-March period, but the index is still expected to log its best first-quarter performance in 24 years.

DATA/EVENTS

0500 - JAPAN CONSTRUCTION ORDERS FOR FEBRUARY

0600 - GERMAN RETAIL SALES FOR FEBRUARY

N/A - EUROGROUP MEETING - COPENHAGEN

1230 - U.S. PERSONAL INCOME/SPENDING FOR FEBRUARY

1345 - CHICAGO PMI FOR MARCH

1355 - THOMSON REUTERS/UNIV OF MICH FINAL MARCH CONSUMER

SENTIMENT

1430 - U.S. ECRI WEEKLY

PRICES

Precious metals prices 0037 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1661.26 0.38 +0.02 6.23 Spot Silver 32.22 0.01 +0.03 16.36 Spot Platinum 1629.19 6.24 +0.38 16.96 Spot Palladium 642.70 -0.25 -0.04 -1.50 COMEX SILVER MAY2 32.23 0.23 +0.73 15.44 355 Euro/Dollar 1.3324 Dollar/Yen 81.86 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Ed Davies)