SINGAPORE, March 30 Gold was little changed on
Friday after falling more than 1 percent in the previous
session, but a steadier euro could encourage buying from
investors as the precious metal was on track for a 6 percent
increase this quarter.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold steady at $1,661.26 an ounce by 0037 GMT.
It hit a two-week high near $1,700 this week on expectations of
monetary easing in the United States after Federal Reserve
chairman Ben Bernanke cautioned it is too soon to declare
victory in the U.S. recovery.
* U.S. gold June contract rose $8.1 to $1,663 an
ounce.
* The Federal Reserve's current policy of ultra-low interest
rates is adequate given moderate U.S. economic growth and
manageable inflation, Richmond Fed President Jeffrey Lacker said
on Thursday.
* U.S. household income grew at a faster pace in the fourth
quarter than previously thought as the jobs market strengthened,
a development that could underpin consumer spending.
* For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or
MARKET NEWS
* The euro was steady at around $1.3301, having
touched a nearly four-week high earlier this week on comments
from U.S. Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke, who indicated supportive
monetary policy will remain in place.
* Japan's Nikkei share average edged lower for a third day
on Friday as many investors locked in profits in Tokyo stocks
that have rallied in the January-March period, but the index is
still expected to log its best first-quarter performance in 24
years.
DATA/EVENTS
0500 - JAPAN CONSTRUCTION ORDERS FOR FEBRUARY
0600 - GERMAN RETAIL SALES FOR FEBRUARY
N/A - EUROGROUP MEETING - COPENHAGEN
1230 - U.S. PERSONAL INCOME/SPENDING FOR FEBRUARY
1345 - CHICAGO PMI FOR MARCH
1355 - THOMSON REUTERS/UNIV OF MICH FINAL MARCH CONSUMER
SENTIMENT
1430 - U.S. ECRI WEEKLY
PRICES
Precious metals prices 0037 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1661.26 0.38 +0.02 6.23
Spot Silver 32.22 0.01 +0.03 16.36
Spot Platinum 1629.19 6.24 +0.38 16.96
Spot Palladium 642.70 -0.25 -0.04 -1.50
COMEX SILVER MAY2 32.23 0.23 +0.73 15.44 355
Euro/Dollar 1.3324
Dollar/Yen 81.86
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Ed Davies)