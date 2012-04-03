SINGAPORE, April 3 Gold prices were little changed on Tuesday, taking a pause after tracking oil and equities higher in the previous session as upbeat U.S. and China manufacturing data eclipsed disappointing numbers from the euro zone.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold gained $1.24 to $1,678.49 an ounce by 0030 GMT.

* U.S. gold was nearly flat at $1,680.30.

* Firmer U.S. manufacturing data as well as strong China official purchasing managers index number pushed Wall Street to a fresh four-year high on Monday, and helped lift spot gold prices nearly half a percent.

* A more than 2-percent jump in oil prices also underpinned the sentiment in bullion.

* Federal Reserve policymakers on Monday signaled little appetite for further monetary steps to stimulate U.S. growth in an economy that is gradually strengthening.

* The European Central Bank is expected to keep rates unchanged at a policy meeting on Wednesday, as persistently high inflation will prevent the ECB doing anything new to prop up the euro zone's economy.

* Potentially supportive of platinum group metals, U.S. auto sales are expected to continue at a strong pace in March, capping the best quarter in four years for new vehicle purchases as the overall U.S. economy improved and new car buyers found easier financing.

MARKET NEWS

* U.S. stocks started the second quarter with a bang on Monday, with the S&P 500 climbing to a fresh four-year high as manufacturing data from the United States and China helped support the outlook for economic growth.

* The yen held firm in Asia on Tuesday as investors cut back on short positions amassed in recent weeks, while dreary euro zone manufacturing and jobs data kept a leash on the euro.

DATA/EVENTS 0400 U.S. Total Vehicle Sales Mar 0430 Australia RBA cash rate Apr 2012 1000 EZ Producer prices Feb 1145 U.S. ICSC chain stores yy Weekly 1200 Brazil Industrial output yy Feb 2012 1400 U.S. Factory orders Feb 1800 U.S. FOMC meeting minutes

PRICES

Precious metals prices 0030 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1678.49 1.24 +0.07 7.33 Spot Silver 32.99 0.03 +0.09 19.14 Spot Platinum 1650.49 6.16 +0.37 18.48 Spot Palladium 654.75 4.37 +0.67 0.34 COMEX GOLD JUN2 1680.30 0.60 +0.04 7.24 1556 COMEX SILVER MAY2 33.01 -0.09 -0.27 18.25 335 Euro/Dollar 1.3331 Dollar/Yen 81.79 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months

(Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Ed Davies)