* Dollar index falls to one-month low

* Physical demand remains battered; India strike ongoing

* Spot gold eyes $1,697/oz - technicals

* Coming up: U.S. Factory orders, Feb; 1400 GMT (Adds comments, details; updates prices)

By Rujun Shen

SINGAPORE, April 3 Gold edged up on Tuesday in holiday-thinned trade on the back of a weaker dollar but remained in a tight range as investors awaited cues on the outlook of the U.S. economy and potential policy moves in the world's largest economy.

Investors are looking for clues on policy direction from the minutes of the last U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting, due on Tuesday, although Fed officials on Monday signalled little appetite for further monetary steps to stimulate U.S. growth in an economy that is gradually strengthening.

U.S. factory orders due later in the day, as well as a key U.S. employment market report scheduled for release later in the week, are expected to provide some indication on the well-being of the U.S. economy and the necessity for further monetary easing.

Investors were also digesting the disparity between the largely upbeat manufacturing data from the United States and China, and numbers showing a mild recession in the euro zone.

Bullion prices have been trapped between $1,630 and $1,700 since mid-March, as sluggish physical demand provided little momentum.

"People are watching for signs of possible monetary policy moves in the United States, as well as the moves in the currency market," said Ronald Leung, a dealer at Lee Cheong Gold Dealers in Hong Kong.

The dollar index dropped to a one-month low earlier in the day, making dollar-priced commodities more attractive for buyers holding other currencies.

Spot gold edged up 0.1 percent to $1,679.09 an ounce by 0325 GMT. U.S. gold was little changed at $1,681.20.

Technical analysis suggested that gold could clear a resistance at $1,687 an ounce and rise towards $1,697 during the day, said Reuters market analyst Wang Tao.

Little physical market activities were reported, as China's markets are still shut for a public holiday while India's ongoing strike among jewellers dampened gold imports.

Potentially supportive of platinum group metals, U.S. auto sales are expected to continue at a strong pace in March, capping the best quarter in four years for new vehicle purchases as the overall U.S. economy improved and new car buyers found easier financing.

Platinum stood at a discount of about $20 below gold prices, after reversing to a premium in March.

"Physical demand for platinum is still weak as some uncertainties remain in the global economy," said a Tokyo-based trader.

Platinum and palladium are widely used in producing autocatalysts, and therefore prone to weakness in economic growth.

Spot platinum gained 1 percent to $1,660.99 an ounce. Prices have risen 19 percent so far this year, outstripping gold's 7-percent ascent.

Spot palladium rose 1.4 percent to $659.25.

Precious metals prices 0325 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1679.09 1.84 +0.11 7.37 Spot Silver 33.04 0.08 +0.24 19.32 Spot Platinum 1660.99 16.66 +1.01 19.24 Spot Palladium 659.25 8.87 +1.36 1.03 COMEX GOLD JUN2 1681.20 1.50 +0.09 7.30 3952 COMEX SILVER MAY2 33.06 -0.04 -0.13 18.41 800 Euro/Dollar 1.3344 Dollar/Yen 81.85 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Editing by Sugita Katyal)