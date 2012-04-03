* Dollar index falls to one-month low
* Physical demand remains battered; India strike ongoing
* Spot gold eyes $1,697/oz - technicals
* Coming up: U.S. Factory orders, Feb; 1400 GMT
(Adds comments, details; updates prices)
By Rujun Shen
SINGAPORE, April 3 Gold edged up on Tuesday in
holiday-thinned trade on the back of a weaker dollar but
remained in a tight range as investors awaited cues on the
outlook of the U.S. economy and potential policy moves in the
world's largest economy.
Investors are looking for clues on policy direction from the
minutes of the last U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting, due on
Tuesday, although Fed officials on Monday signalled little
appetite for further monetary steps to stimulate U.S. growth in
an economy that is gradually strengthening.
U.S. factory orders due later in the day, as well as a key
U.S. employment market report scheduled for release later in the
week, are expected to provide some indication on the well-being
of the U.S. economy and the necessity for further monetary
easing.
Investors were also digesting the disparity between the
largely upbeat manufacturing data from the United States and
China, and numbers showing a mild recession in the euro zone.
Bullion prices have been trapped between $1,630 and $1,700
since mid-March, as sluggish physical demand provided little
momentum.
"People are watching for signs of possible monetary policy
moves in the United States, as well as the moves in the currency
market," said Ronald Leung, a dealer at Lee Cheong Gold Dealers
in Hong Kong.
The dollar index dropped to a one-month low earlier
in the day, making dollar-priced commodities more attractive for
buyers holding other currencies.
Spot gold edged up 0.1 percent to $1,679.09 an ounce
by 0325 GMT. U.S. gold was little changed at $1,681.20.
Technical analysis suggested that gold could clear a
resistance at $1,687 an ounce and rise towards $1,697 during the
day, said Reuters market analyst Wang Tao.
Little physical market activities were reported, as China's
markets are still shut for a public holiday while India's
ongoing strike among jewellers dampened gold imports.
Potentially supportive of platinum group metals, U.S. auto
sales are expected to continue at a strong pace in March,
capping the best quarter in four years for new vehicle purchases
as the overall U.S. economy improved and new car buyers found
easier financing.
Platinum stood at a discount of about $20 below gold prices,
after reversing to a premium in March.
"Physical demand for platinum is still weak as some
uncertainties remain in the global economy," said a Tokyo-based
trader.
Platinum and palladium are widely used in producing
autocatalysts, and therefore prone to weakness in economic
growth.
Spot platinum gained 1 percent to $1,660.99 an ounce.
Prices have risen 19 percent so far this year, outstripping
gold's 7-percent ascent.
Spot palladium rose 1.4 percent to $659.25.
Precious metals prices 0325 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1679.09 1.84 +0.11 7.37
Spot Silver 33.04 0.08 +0.24 19.32
Spot Platinum 1660.99 16.66 +1.01 19.24
Spot Palladium 659.25 8.87 +1.36 1.03
COMEX GOLD JUN2 1681.20 1.50 +0.09 7.30 3952
COMEX SILVER MAY2 33.06 -0.04 -0.13 18.41 800
Euro/Dollar 1.3344
Dollar/Yen 81.85
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Editing by Sugita Katyal)