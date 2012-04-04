SINGAPORE, April 4 Gold rebounded slightly on Wednesday after tumbling nearly 2 percent in the previous session, as the minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's last policy meeting showed diminishing appetite for further monetary stimulus.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold inched up 0.1 percent to $1,646.96 an ounce by 0008 GMT, after posting its biggest one-day decline in three weeks.

* U.S. gold fell 1.4 percent to $1,648.50, tracking weaker spot prices.

* Policy makers at the Fed have backed away from the need for another round of quantitative easing as the U.S. economy gradually improves, though they remained cautious on the economic outlook.

* Expectations of another round of quantitative easing had helped send gold to $1,790.30 in February, its highest since last November.

* New orders for U.S. factory goods rebounded in February and firms increased orders for capital goods, adding to evidence that the U.S. economy is on the track to recovery.

* Supportive of sentiment in platinum group metals, U.S. auto sales rose about 13 percent in March as consumers energized by an improving job market replaced aging vehicles and took advantage of cheap financing.

* Markets in Hong Kong and mainland China are closed for a public holiday.

MARKET NEWS

* U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 retreating from four-year highs after the U.S. Federal Reserve said it was less inclined to provide more economic stimulus.

* The dollar index held onto most gains made in the previous session after the Fed minutes weakened expectations of more stimulus measures from the central bank.

DATA/EVENTS 0758 EZ Markit Services PMI Mar 2012 0900 EZ Euro zone retail sales Feb 1000 Germany Industrial orders Feb 1130 India M3 Money Supply 1145 EZ ECB rate decision Apr 2012 1215 U.S. ADP Employment report Mar 1400 U.S. ISM N-Mfg PMI Mar 1400 U.S. ISM N-Mfg Bus Act Mar

PRICES Precious metals prices 0008 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1646.96 2.13 +0.13 5.32 Spot Silver 32.62 0.00 +0.00 17.80 Spot Platinum 1640.24 5.39 +0.33 17.75 Spot Palladium 651.00 2.40 +0.37 -0.23 COMEX GOLD JUN2 1648.50 -23.50 -1.41 5.21 2233 COMEX SILVER MAY2 32.63 -0.63 -1.91 16.89 475 Euro/Dollar 1.3226 Dollar/Yen 82.84 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Ed Davies)