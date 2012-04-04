* Federal Reserve minutes indicate further asset buying unlikely

* Stronger dollar exerts pressure on gold

* Coming up: U.S. ADP employment report and ECB meeting (Updates throughout, changes dateline, pvs SINGAPORE)

By Michelle Martin

LONDON, April 4 Gold prices fell 1 percent on Wednesday after minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's March meeting suggested a fresh round of monetary stimulus was unlikely as the U.S. economy gradually improves, and as the dollar strengthened.

Ultra-loose monetary policy, which keeps real interest rates and consequently the opportunity cost of holding gold low, helped push the metal to record highs in 2011. Expectations the Fed would instigate another round of quantitative easing sent prices above $1,790 in February.

But minutes of the central bank's latest policy meeting published on Tuesday showed only two of the policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee's 10 voting members saw the case for additional monetary stimulus.

"The minutes by the Fed indicated that there would be no quantitative easing unless the economy takes a dip for the worse - gold immediately sold off on that and now the dollar is stronger too, so that's weighing on gold," said Standard Bank analyst Walter de Wet.

"I wouldn't be surprised if we push lower towards $1,600 - that is what we think is a floor and we are unlikely to fall substantially below that," he said, adding that strong buying out of Asia was limiting the metal's losses.

Spot gold was down 0.8 percent at $1,631.45 an ounce at 0936 GMT, hovering near a two-and-a-half month low, while U.S. gold futures for April delivery were down $40 an ounce at $1,632.

De Wet said gold was likely to push higher longer-term and would probably rise above $1,900 towards the end of the year.

"We don't see real interest rates positive this year ... We still think globally that monetary supply will continue to grow - maybe not to the same rate as it did but certainly it's going to grow and these things are positive for gold.

Gains in the dollar exerted pressure on gold as the Fed minutes helped push the U.S. unit to a one-week high against a basket of currencies on Wednesday. A stronger dollar tends to weigh on gold, which is priced in the U.S. currency.

Investors were reluctant to make fresh investments, with world stocks and oil both down after the Fed dimmed hopes for more asset-buying.

"The Fed has a high bar for additional easing and investors should not really expect that the news flow will be conducive to the Fed putting in additional easing by the end of April or even June," Wells Fargo Advantage Funds strategist Brian Jacobsen said after the minutes were released.

IMPROVING U.S. ECONOMY

A spate of better-than-expected economic data out of the U.S. in recent weeks has curbed investor appetite for gold, which generally benefits from weak economic conditions due to its status as a safe haven and store of value during inflation.

"The U.S. economy seems to be somewhat on its own in terms of growth 'ramp-up' just as Europe nears recession, while China's growth remains suspect despite this weekend's stronger PMI number," INTL FCStone analyst Ed Meir said in a note.

"This means that the dollar will likely push higher from here, not necessarily a fertile backdrop for either metal (gold or silver)," he added.

Investors will be looking at Automatic Data Processing's (ADP) employment report for March due at 1215 GMT for clues about the health of the U.S. labour market ahead of Friday's payrolls numbers.

The European Central Bank's (ECB) governing council is also due to meet later in the session and is expected to hold interest rates at a record low of 1 percent. Low interest rates keep the opportunity cost of holding gold low.

Precious metals were weaker across the board, with spot silver down 1.9 percent at $32.01 an ounce, spot platinum down 0.6 percent at $1,624.99 an ounce, and spot palladium down 0.6 percent at $644.47 an ounce. (Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Alison Birrane)