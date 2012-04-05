* Gold seen testing $1,600 level as sentiment deteriorates
* Light physical buying spotted in Asia
* Coming up: Germany industrial output, Feb; 1000 GMT
(Adds details, comments; updates prices)
By Rujun Shen
SINGAPORE, April 5 Gold edged up on Thursday
after two straight days of deep losses, but investors remain
wary of gold's fortune after the U.S. central bank dashed hopes
for more monetary stimulus, while a weakened euro also weighs on
sentiment.
Bullion lost more then 3 percent over the past two days
after the U.S. Federal Reserve released minutes from its last
policy meeting which showed policy makers were less inclined to
launch more monetary stimulus as the economic outlook gradually
improves. [ID:ID:nL2E8F39WK]
The sentiment dimmed gold's appeal as an inflation hedge
which had attracted investors who expected more money-printing
by the Fed to buoy the economy.
"The world in 2011 was all about QE (quantitative easing)
and more potential QE. Now the environment is a little different
- the U.S. economy is back on better footing and needs less
central bank help," said Dominic Schnider, head of commodity
research at UBS Wealth Management in Singapore.
Schnider estimated that investment demand globally would
have to grow at least 20 percent this year to absorb higher mine
production, and shortfalls in jewellery demand and central bank
purchases.
"The 20-percent growth is in question since the macro
picture has brightened."
Globally, investment demand in 2011 gained 5 percent to a
record 1,640.7 tonnes as the uncertain economic picture
burnished gold's appeal as a safe-haven investment, according to
the World Gold Council.
Spot gold inched up 0.2 percent to $1,622.99 an ounce
by 0248 GMT, off a near three-month low of $1,611.80 hit in the
previous session.
U.S. gold gained 0.7 percent to $1,624.70.
Adding pressure on gold, the euro fell to a three-month low
against the dollar on Wednesday as worries about the euro zone
debt crisis rekindled after a poorly received Spanish government
bond sales.
The dollar index rose to its highest level in nearly
two weeks at the expense of a weaker euro, dampening purchasing
interest in dollar-priced commodities from buyers holding other
commodities.
HESITANT PHYSICAL BUYING
The sharp drop in prices only managed to attract light
buying in Asia's physical market as investors are wary of
potential further weakness in prices.
"The sentiment is rather bearish," said a Hong Kong-based
dealer, adding that public holidays in various Asian countries
this week have kept market activities muted.
China's financial markets reopened after a three-day break,
while a number of countries in Asia and the West will be closed
on Friday and next Monday.
The popular Shanghai gold spot deferred contract
fell 2.4 percent to 331.11 yuan a gram, or $1,631.9
an ounce.
Investors will be watching a key U.S. job market report due
Friday to gauge the pace of recovery at the world's top economy,
after a report said on Wednesday that U.S. businesses added more
than 200,000 jobs in March.
SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings were unchanged at
1,286.621 tonnes by Wednesday. But holdings in the world's key
gold ETFs gained 44,761 ounces on the day to 70.4 million ounces
(2,190 tonnes).
Spot silver edged up 0.3 percent to $31.41 an ounce,
after sliding 4 percent in the previous session -- its largest
daily decline in more than a month.
Precious metals prices 0248 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1622.99 3.74 +0.23 3.79
Spot Silver 31.41 0.09 +0.29 13.43
Spot Platinum 1588.49 -4.06 -0.25 14.03
Spot Palladium 627.70 -1.75 -0.28 -3.80
COMEX GOLD JUN2 1624.70 10.60 +0.66 3.70 8276
COMEX SILVER MAY2 31.41 0.36 +1.16 12.50 2116
Euro/Dollar 1.3156
Dollar/Yen 82.20
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
