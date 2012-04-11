SINGAPORE, April 11 Gold edged lower on Wednesday,
taking a pause after four days of gains on concerns about global
growth and revived worries about the euro-zone debt crisis.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold inched down 0.2 percent to $1,656.51 an ounce
by 0045 GMT, after rising more than 1 percent in the previous
session.
* U.S. gold lost 0.2 percent to $1,657.90.
* U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Tuesday, pushing benchmark
yields below 2 percent for the first time in over four weeks, as
worries about the pace of global economic growth bolstered demand
for safe-haven U.S. government debt.
* Worries about the euro-zone debt crisis lingered, with
investors showing little appetite for Spanish and Italian government
debt, pushing Spanish bond yields close to 6 percent.
* France's economy posted no growth in the first quarter and
there are no signs of a strong recovery in activity in the coming
months, according to a Bank of France survey on Tuesday.
* China's demand for gold remains robust. In February it
imported 39,663 kg of gold from Hong Kong, up 20 percent from the
previous month.
* Holdings of the SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, edged down to 1,286.167 tonnes by
Tuesday, the lowest in two and a half weeks.
MARKET NEWS
* The selloff in U.S. stocks accelerated on Tuesday, with the
Dow and S&P 500 falling for a fifth day, the pullback coming on the
cusp of the earnings season.
* The safe-haven yen hovered at multi-week highs against many
currencies on Wednesday, while the Australian dollar floundered as
worries about global growth took another bite at risk sentiment.
DATA/EVENTS
0700 Germany Wholesale price index March
1100 U.S. Mortgage market index Weekly
1230 U.S. Import/Export prices March
1800 U.S. Fed Beige book
PRICES
Precious metals prices 0045 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1656.51 -3.34 -0.20 5.93
Spot Silver 31.52 -0.26 -0.82 13.83
Spot Platinum 1593.00 0.25 +0.02 14.36
Spot Palladium 637.83 1.30 +0.20 -2.25
COMEX GOLD JUN2 1657.90 -2.80 -0.17 5.81 2224
COMEX SILVER MAY2 31.52 -0.16 -0.50 12.91 1900
Euro/Dollar 1.3071
Dollar/Yen 80.75
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
