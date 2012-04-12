SINGAPORE, April 12 Gold inched up on Thursday, tracking modest gains in the euro as worries about Spain's debt restructuring eased after a European Central Bank official signalled the bank was ready to intervene in debt markets.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold inched up 0.1 percent to $1,659.49 an ounce by 0000 GMT, standing above the 20-day moving average at $$1,655.58.

* U.S. gold was little changed at $1,660.80.

* Fear about Spain's debt problem somewhat eased as ECB Executive Board member Benoit Coeure said the scale of market pressure on Spain is not justified given the reforms being undertaken by its government and the European Central Bank still has its bond-buying programme as an option.

* But worries persisted about the euro zone's peripheral economies. Italy's one-year borrowing costs rose for the first time since November at a sale of short-term bills on Wednesday, ahead of a major auction of three-year bonds later in the day.

* The Federal Reserve's ultra-easy monetary policy is appropriate given high unemployment and the headwinds facing the economy, the No. 2 official of the U.S. central bank said on Wednesday, as she left the door open to further action if needed.

* U.S. Treasury debt prices fell on Wednesday, giving back much of the previous day's gains as diminished worries over Europe's fiscally troubled countries and new Treasury supply weighed on the market.

* A record high gold price above $2,000 an ounce next year could mark the peak of the precious metal's more-than-decade-long bull run as monetary policy in key economies starts to normalise, the chairman of metals consultancy GFMS said on Wednesday.

* Car sales in China climbed a modest 4.5 percent in March from a year earlier, pulling back sharply from a hefty gain in February, as a slowing economy and higher fuel prices kept customers away from showrooms.

* For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or

MARKET NEWS

* The safe-haven yen was off multi-week highs versus many currencies on Thursday as worries about Spain eased after soothing comments from a European Central Bank official, but an upcoming Italian bond sale meant markets can't relax completely.

* An encouraging start to earnings season helped U.S. stocks rebound on Wednesday from five days of losses that pushed the S&P 500 below a key technical level.

DATA/EVENTS 0900 EZ Industrial production Feb 1230 U.S. Producer Prices Mar 1230 U.S. International trade Mar 1230 U.S. Unemployment claims Weekly

PRICES

Precious metals prices 0000 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1659.49 2.04 +0.12 6.12 Spot Silver 31.60 0.09 +0.29 14.12 Spot Platinum 1583.74 6.64 +0.42 13.69 Spot Palladium 634.97 2.49 +0.39 -2.69 COMEX GOLD JUN2 1660.80 0.50 +0.03 6.00 5375 COMEX SILVER MAY2 31.60 0.08 +0.25 13.20 653 Euro/Dollar 1.3116 Dollar/Yen 80.98 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months

(Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Sugita Katyal)