SINGAPORE, April 12 Gold inched up on Thursday,
tracking modest gains in the euro as worries about Spain's debt
restructuring eased after a European Central Bank official
signalled the bank was ready to intervene in debt markets.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold inched up 0.1 percent to $1,659.49 an
ounce by 0000 GMT, standing above the 20-day moving average at
$$1,655.58.
* U.S. gold was little changed at $1,660.80.
* Fear about Spain's debt problem somewhat eased as ECB
Executive Board member Benoit Coeure said the scale of market
pressure on Spain is not justified given the reforms being
undertaken by its government and the European Central Bank still
has its bond-buying programme as an option.
* But worries persisted about the euro zone's peripheral
economies. Italy's one-year borrowing costs rose for the first
time since November at a sale of short-term bills on Wednesday,
ahead of a major auction of three-year bonds later in the day.
* The Federal Reserve's ultra-easy monetary policy is
appropriate given high unemployment and the headwinds facing the
economy, the No. 2 official of the U.S. central bank said on
Wednesday, as she left the door open to further action if
needed.
* U.S. Treasury debt prices fell on Wednesday, giving back
much of the previous day's gains as diminished worries over
Europe's fiscally troubled countries and new Treasury supply
weighed on the market.
* A record high gold price above $2,000 an ounce next year
could mark the peak of the precious metal's
more-than-decade-long bull run as monetary policy in key
economies starts to normalise, the chairman of metals
consultancy GFMS said on Wednesday.
* Car sales in China climbed a modest 4.5 percent in March
from a year earlier, pulling back sharply from a hefty gain in
February, as a slowing economy and higher fuel prices kept
customers away from showrooms.
* For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or
MARKET NEWS
* The safe-haven yen was off multi-week highs versus many
currencies on Thursday as worries about Spain eased after
soothing comments from a European Central Bank official, but an
upcoming Italian bond sale meant markets can't relax completely.
* An encouraging start to earnings season helped U.S. stocks
rebound on Wednesday from five days of losses that pushed the
S&P 500 below a key technical level.
DATA/EVENTS
0900 EZ Industrial production Feb
1230 U.S. Producer Prices Mar
1230 U.S. International trade Mar
1230 U.S. Unemployment claims Weekly
PRICES
Precious metals prices 0000 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1659.49 2.04 +0.12 6.12
Spot Silver 31.60 0.09 +0.29 14.12
Spot Platinum 1583.74 6.64 +0.42 13.69
Spot Palladium 634.97 2.49 +0.39 -2.69
COMEX GOLD JUN2 1660.80 0.50 +0.03 6.00 5375
COMEX SILVER MAY2 31.60 0.08 +0.25 13.20 653
Euro/Dollar 1.3116
Dollar/Yen 80.98
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Sugita Katyal)