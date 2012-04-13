SINGAPORE, April 13 Gold held steady on Friday, clinging to its 1-percent gains from the previous session, as investors await key China growth data for better understanding of the global growth picture.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold was flat at $1,675.06 an ounce by 0053 GMT, on course for 2.2-percent weekly rise, its biggest one-week gain since late February.

* U.S. gold edged down 0.2 percent to $1,676.50.

* Italian bond yields fell across the curve after a better-then-expected showing at the bond auction on Wednesday. Spanish yields posted modest falls as investors remained nervous about Spain's effort to solve its debt problem.

* The number of Americans filing for jobless benefits hit a two-month high last week and more applications were received in the prior week than initially reported, suggesting a cooling in the labour market recovery.

* The CME Group said it will cut margins for silver and palladium futures contracts from the close of business on Monday.

* COMEX silver lost nearly half a percent to $32.38 an ounce, off a one-week high of $32.58 hit in the previous session.

* Investors are awaiting the economic growth data from China, due 0200 GMT. Economists polled by Reuters expect China delivered a fifth successive quarter of slowing annual growth in the first quarter of 2012 of 8.3 percent, leaving the economy on track for its weakest full year of expansion in a decade.

MARKET NEWS

* U.S. stocks scored a second day of solid gains on Thursday, led by materials and energy stocks, as investors set aside weak figures on the domestic labor market.

* The euro and commodity currencies held on to overnight gains in Asia on Friday, but where they go from here hinged squarely on Chinese growth numbers due later in the day with markets already positioning for a strong number.

DATA/EVENTS 0200 China GDP Q1 0200 China Industrial output March 0200 China Retail sales March 0200 China Urban investment March 0600 Germany CPI final March 0800 Italy Industrial production Feb 0900 Italy CPI final March 1230 U.S. CPI/Core CPI March 1355 U.S. TR/U. Michigan prelim consumer sentiment April

PRICES

Precious metals prices 0053 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1675.06 0.08 +0.00 7.11 Spot Silver 32.35 0.03 +0.09 16.83 Spot Platinum 1603.24 5.19 +0.32 15.09 Spot Palladium 652.47 3.72 +0.57 0.00 COMEX GOLD JUN2 1676.50 -4.10 -0.24 7.00 1240 COMEX SILVER MAY2 32.38 -0.14 -0.45 15.99 250 Euro/Dollar 1.3186 Dollar/Yen 80.97 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months

(Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Ed Davies)