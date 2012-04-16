* Gold at crucial level of $1,650/oz
* Spot platinum falls to $1,559/oz, lowest in over 2 mths
* Coming up: U.S. retail sales, March; 1230 GMT
(Adds details, comments; updates prices)
By Rujun Shen
SINGAPORE, April 16 Gold edged down on Monday,
extending losses made in the previous session, as the dollar
firmed on worries about Spanish debt yields and the pace of
Chinese economic growth, while platinum also sank to its lowest
level in more than two months.
Spot gold lost nearly 1 percent in the previous session, as
a selloff in riskier assets spilled over, although bullion still
managed to post a 1.7-percent weekly rise -- its biggest
one-week gains since late February.
Weaker-than-expected economic growth in China in the first
quarter weighed on financial markets, at a time that the U.S.
recovery momentum seems to be slowing and fear about the euro
zone debt crisis resurfaced.
"The market in general is feeling a bit risk-averse and we
can see commodities weaker across the board," said Nick
Trevethan, senior commodity strategist at ANZ in Singapore.
"Gold is at a crucial point now, as $1,650 is a very
important support level. If prices break below the level, we may
see a flight to $1,620."
Spot gold lost 0.4 percent to $1,651.26 an ounce by
0218 GMT. U.S. gold slid half a percent to $1,652.50.
Technical analysis suggests spot gold will drop to $1,630 an
ounce during the day, Reuters market analyst Wang Tao said.
The dollar index rose to its highest in a week and
half, extending gains from Friday.
Activities in Asia's physical market was sluggish, as buyers
remained on the sidelines, awaiting a further drop in prices.
"Since we failed to break below $1,650, today is mostly
likely another quiet day," said a Singapore-based dealer. "We
are back to square one."
Spot platinum slid more than 2 percent to $1,559 an
ounce, its lowest in more than two months, before recovering
slightly to $1,568.94.
Platinum, mainly used in autocatalysts and jewellery, is
prone to economic downturns. Prices fell more than 20 percent
last year due to the turbulences in the global economy.
Spot silver dropped to a one-week low of $31.27 an
ounce, before paring losses to $31.43. The metal slid 2.5
percent last session.
Speculators cut their net long exposure in gold and silver
in the week ended April 10, said the U.S. Commodity Futures
Trading Commission.
Precious metals prices 0218 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1651.26 -7.32 -0.44 5.59
Spot Silver 31.43 -0.03 -0.10 13.51
Spot Platinum 1568.94 -26.06 -1.63 12.63
Spot Palladium 641.45 2.35 +0.37 -1.69
COMEX GOLD JUN2 1652.50 -7.70 -0.46 5.47 7689
COMEX SILVER MAY2 31.43 0.04 +0.13 12.59 1740
Euro/Dollar 1.3025
Dollar/Yen 80.89
(Editing by Himani Sarkar)