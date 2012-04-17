(Adds details; updates prices)
* Gold may attract safe-haven flow on Europe debt woes
* Spot gold targets $1,630/oz -technicals
* Coming up: U.S. housing starts, March; 1230 GMT
By Rujun Shen
SINGAPORE, April 17 Gold edged down on Tuesday
as the euro weakened with Spain's surging borrowing costs
fuelling worries about Europe's debt crisis, but safe-haven
demand may keep a floor under prices.
Sentiment in the euro remained vulnerable ahead of a Spanish
debt auction later in the day. Spain is set to see its borrowing
costs leap when it sells short-term bonds after jitters over its
deficit and banking sector pushed longer term risk premiums
above 6 percent on Monday.
Analysts said gold's safe-haven appeal may attract investors
again if the situation in Europe worsens.
"We expect that if European credit conditions continue to
deteriorate, gold (along with the dollar) could start to better
reflect the growing tensions by moving higher on its steam," Ed
Meir, an analyst at INTL FCStone, said in a research note.
Spot gold edged down 0.3 percent to $1,646.06 an
ounce by 0648 GMT, extending losses to a third straight session.
U.S. gold lost 0.1 percent to $1,647.40.
Technical analysis suggested that spot gold could fall to
$1,630 an ounce during the day, Reuters market analyst Wang Tao
said.
A stronger dollar may cap gains in gold and keep prices in a
range, especially as the U.S. economic recovery seems to be on
track, said Lynette Tan, an analyst at Phillip Futures in
Singapore.
"People may buy into the dollar as a safe haven, which
causes some kind of neutral trade in gold," Tan said. "We are
looking at gold trade between $1,600 to $1,660."
The dollar index rose to a 1-1/2-week high in the
previous session, weighing on dollar-priced commodities as they
become more expensive for buyers holding other currencies.
Investors will closely watch a policy meeting at the U.S.
Federal Reserve next week, seeking cues on the central bank's
attitude towards monetary easing after a weaker-than-expected
March employment report released earlier this month fueled hopes
for stimulus measures.
Silver stockpiles in COMEX-monitored warehouses rose to
their highest level in at least 10 years, showing near-term
supply of the metal is plentiful as mine output holds at record
levels and the global economic recovery struggles for traction.
Spot silver traded down 0.3 percent to $31.36, off a
one-week low of $31.16 hit in the previous session.
Spot platinum lost half a percent to $1,561.44, after
hitting $1,556.50 in the previous session, its lowest in more
than two months.
Europe accounted for nearly half of the global demand for
platinum from autocatalyst production in 2011.
Precious metals prices 0648 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1646.06 -5.54 -0.34 5.26
Spot Silver 31.36 -0.09 -0.29 13.25
Spot Platinum 1561.44 -7.56 -0.48 12.09
Spot Palladium 643.20 -5.20 -0.80 -1.43
COMEX GOLD JUN2 1647.40 -2.30 -0.14 5.14 10865
COMEX SILVER MAY2 31.36 -0.01 -0.04 12.34 1344
Euro/Dollar 1.3095
Dollar/Yen 80.45
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Editing by Himani Sarkar)