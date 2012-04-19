SINGAPORE, April 19 Gold held steady on Thursday, after posting its fourth straight session of losses as worries about Spain's debt problems weighed on the euro and the appetite for risk, with investors focusing on a key Spanish debt auction later in the day.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold was little changed at $1,641.19 an ounce by 0034 GMT.

* U.S. gold gained 0.2 percent to $1,642.30.

* Concerns about Spain's finances and banking sector pushed up safe-haven U.S. Treasuries and German Bunds, ahead of a debt auction in Madrid later in the day.

* Spain should take a rise in its bond yields as a spur to tackle the root causes of its debt woes, not look to the European Central Bank to help by buying its bonds, ECB policy maker Jens Weidmann said.

* China's central bank has pledged to increase reverse repo operations and cut the reserve requirement ratio to increase liquidity supply "at an appropriate time", said the official Xinhua News Agency.

* South African miner Gold Fields, the world's No. 4 gold producer, increased the initial investment for its Peruvian Chucapaca project to $1.2 billion, the company's vice president for South America told Reuters on Wednesday.

MARKET NEWS

* U.S. stocks slipped on Wednesday, a day after Wall Street's best gains in a month, as uninspiring earnings from tech bellwethers IBM and Intel gave investors a reason to take profits.

* Commodity currencies received a shot in the arm on Thursday on hopes China will soon ease policy, while the euro looked set to stay subdued as debt-laden Spain prepares to raise more money in the bond market.

DATA/EVENTS 0800 Italy Industrial orders, sales Feb 1230 U.S. Jobless claims Weekly 1400 U.S. Existing home sales Mar 1400 EZ Consumer confidence April 1400 U.S. Phil. Fed business activity index April

PRICES

Precious metals prices 0034 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1641.19 -0.09 -0.01 4.95 Spot Silver 31.62 0.02 +0.06 14.19 Spot Platinum 1577.19 4.24 +0.27 13.22 Spot Palladium 655.45 0.50 +0.08 0.45 COMEX GOLD JUN2 1642.30 2.70 +0.16 4.82 1402 COMEX SILVER MAY2 31.61 0.12 +0.39 13.24 265 Euro/Dollar 1.3111 Dollar/Yen 81.40 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Ed Davies)