SINGAPORE, April 23 Gold hovered near $1,640 an ounce on Monday, after dropping 1 percent in the previous week, as investors waited for data on China's manufacturing activities which may help set the tone for financial markets.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold was little changed at $1,641.40 an ounce by 0023 GMT.

* U.S. gold traded nearly flat at $1,642.50.

* Investors will closely watch the flash China HSBC manufacturing survey at 0230 GMT to gauge the conditions of the world's second-largest economy.

* Leading world economies agreed to more than double the lending power of the International Monetary Fund in a bid to protect the global economy from the euro zone debt crisis.

* Meanwhile, global finance chiefs pressed Europe in weekend talks to quickly put in place the economic reforms needed to finally solve its debt crisis now that newly increased financial buffers have bought some precious time.

* The Netherlands, a core euro zone member, was drawn into Europe's debt crisis at the weekend when the government failed to agree on budget cuts, making elections almost unavoidable and casting doubt on its support for future euro zone measures.

* Money managers raised their net long positions in U.S. gold futures and options in the week ended April 17, but cut their net long bets in silver, said the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

MARKET NEWS

* The euro retreated from two-week highs against the dollar on Monday, pausing after its best weekly performance since February, while sterling clung on to its newfound market-darling-status in the wake of upbeat UK retail sales data.

* U.S. stocks mostly rose on Friday, led by solid earnings from McDonald's, General Electric and Microsoft, but declines in banks and technology shares pulled indexes from their day's highs.

DATA/EVENTS 0230 China Markit Mfg Flash PMI Apr 0658 France Markit Mfg Flash PMI Apr 0728 Germany Markit Mfg Flash PMI Apr 0758 EZ Markit Mfg flash PMI Apr

PRICES

Precious metals prices 0023 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1641.40 -0.47 -0.03 4.96 Spot Silver 31.61 -0.05 -0.16 14.16 Spot Platinum 1576.00 2.45 +0.16 13.14 Spot Palladium 674.22 2.82 +0.42 3.33 COMEX GOLD JUN2 1642.50 -0.30 -0.02 4.83 1339 COMEX SILVER MAY2 31.60 -0.05 -0.16 13.20 445 Euro/Dollar 1.3204 Dollar/Yen 81.56 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Himani Sarkar)