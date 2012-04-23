* China factory activities stabilise in April

* Spot gold has support at $1,630.80 - technicals

* Coming Up: Euro zone Markit flash PMI (Adds details, comments; updates prices)

By Rujun Shen

SINGAPORE, April 23 Gold hovered near $1,640 an ounce on Monday after data showed stabilising factory activities in China, while investors focused on a U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting later in the week to gauge the health of the world's largest economy.

Gold fell 1 percent last week, in tandem with equities and other commodities, as resurfaced fear about Spain's debt crisis raised concerns about global economic growth and dented risk appetite.

China's factories stabilised in April as output ticked higher, new business rose from multi-month lows and export orders perked up, the HSBC Flash Purchasing Managers Index said, in line with expectations.

"Gold doesn't seem to be trading on anything other than externally derived sentiment," said Nick Trevethan, senior commodity strategist at ANZ in Singapore.

"There is still pressure for gold prices. The market has been trying to push the support level at $1,630-$1,640, although the push is rather half-hearted right now."

The Fed's attitude towards monetary easing has been a key factor behind the fluctuation of gold prices in recent months. If the Fed drops any hint on more monetary easing at the meeting Tuesday and Wednesday, gold prices will jump quickly.

Spot gold was little changed at $1,642.04 an ounce by 0311 GMT. Prices have moved in a range of $3 in early Asian hours. U.S. gold traded nearly flat at $1,643.20.

Investors remain concerned about Europe's fiscal health.

Spanish and Italian bond yields were still near dangerously high levels, while the prospect of a Socialist candidate winning the French presidential election added to worries whether the powerful Franco-German ally that has helped set tones in the region's battle against its debt problems will remain intact.

Over the weekend the International Monetary Fund managed to more than double its lending power in a bid to protect the world economy from the euro zone debt crisis, which is now in its third year.

TRADE INTEREST SLUGGISH

Gold has moved in a range between $1,630 and $1,660 since the beginning of last week, and trading volumes were light in absence of conviction from investors.

Money managers raised their net long positions in U.S. gold futures and options in the week ended April 17 to 112,275 contracts, from 109,511 contracts a week earlier - its lowest in more than three years.

While the net length in gold had fallen more than 40 percent from this year's peak hit in early March, the total open interest edged lower from a week earlier to 640,791 contracts, down 13 percent from March and near a two-year low hit earlier in the month.

Gold traders in India, the world's top gold consumer, stayed away from gold purchases despite the upcoming Akshaya Tritiya festival on Tuesday, traditionally a key gold-buying day, as the weakness in rupee made imported bullion more expensive.

Precious metals prices 0311 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1642.04 0.17 +0.01 5.00 Spot Silver 31.59 -0.07 -0.22 14.08 Spot Platinum 1572.69 -0.86 -0.05 12.90 Spot Palladium 673.45 2.05 +0.31 3.21 COMEX GOLD JUN2 1643.20 0.40 +0.02 4.88 4792 COMEX SILVER MAY2 31.58 -0.07 -0.22 13.13 3525 Euro/Dollar 1.3188 Dollar/Yen 81.28 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Editing by Himani Sarkar)