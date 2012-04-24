* Investors await clues on easing from Fed meet on April
24-25
* Spot gold may revisit $1,619.99 - technicals
* Coming up: U.S. consumer confidence, April; 1400 GMT
By Rujun Shen
SINGAPORE, April 24 Gold struggled to move
higher in thin trade on Tuesday as investors waited for a U.S.
Federal Reserve meeting to shed some light on the central bank's
monetary policy amid caution over a resurfacing crisis in
Europe.
The two-day Federal Open Market Committee meeting is
scheduled to kick off later in the day. Though the Fed is
expected to adopt a wait-and-see approach, its comments will be
put under scrutiny as investors seek clues on possible
quantitative easing measures.
"If the Fed fails to hint at more quantitative easing, we
may see a sharp drop in gold prices," said Hou Xinqiang, an
analyst at Jinrui Futures in the southern Chinese city of
Shenzhen.
Expectations of further monetary easing pushed gold to near
$1,790 an ounce in February, its highest since November. But a
string of upbeat economic data and less dovish comments from Fed
officials have since shaved off gains and helped sink bullion to
near $1,610 in early April.
Spot gold was little changed at $1,636.69 an ounce by
0312 GMT, after falling to $1,619.99 on Monday - its lowest
since April 4. The $1,620-$1,630 level has proved to be a key
support region.
U.S. gold edged up 0.3 percent to $1,637.80.
"Gold's short-term outlook is lackluster, as the economic
problems in Europe again triggered worries among investors and
put pressure on financial markets, and gold is not spared," the
Jinrui analyst said.
Asian shares edged lower and the euro traded steady, as
concerns over the euro zone debt crisis weighed on market
sentiment.
Uncertainty over Europe's political will to battle through
its debt crisis heightened, after Dutch Prime Minister tendered
his government's resignation on Monday, while the prospect of a
Socialist president in France triggered worries that Paris might
loosen its austerity commitment.
Investors were also disappointed at the latest data that
showed the euro zone's business slump deepened at a far faster
pace than expected in April, suggesting the economy will stay in
recession at least until the second half of the year.
Anxiety over the euro zone has sent investors to seek safety
in havens such as the dollar and U.S. Treasuries, while gold has
moved largely in tandem with riskier assets in recent months.
On the physical market, the sharp drop overnight prompted
some buying, but the flow of orders has slowed as prices
rebounded, dealers said.
"The buying wasn't too aggressive, as everyone is still
waiting for the outcome of FOMC to see whether QE3 (third round
of quantitative easing) will be launched," a Hong Kong-based
dealer said.
Newcrest Mining, the world's No.3 gold miner, on
Tuesday cut its production forecast for this year, saying its
major projects had struggled to reach output targets.
Spot silver was flat at $30.81 an ounce, off a
three-month low of $30.45 hit in the previous session.
Precious metals prices 0312 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1636.69 -0.94 -0.06 4.66
Spot Silver 30.81 0.00 +0.00 11.27
Spot Platinum 1552.50 -1.00 -0.06 11.45
Spot Palladium 667.83 0.23 +0.03 2.35
COMEX GOLD JUN2 1637.80 5.20 +0.32 4.53 4559
COMEX SILVER MAY2 30.80 0.26 +0.86 10.32 2509
Euro/Dollar 1.3153
Dollar/Yen 80.93
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
