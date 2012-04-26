SINGAPORE, April 26 Gold edged down on Thursday
after the U.S. Federal Reserve's meeting on interest rates
offered few surprises, but gains in equities and expectations
the central bank could do more if necessary to lift the economy
helped limit losses.
The Fed has previously engaged in two rounds of asset
purchases totalling $2.3 trillion, known as quantitative easing,
to drive down interest rates and stimulate the economy, while
helping gold's safe-haven appeal.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold eased 92 cents to $1,643.06 an ounce by
0022 GMT after falling as low as $1,623.90 on Wednesday in a
knee-jerk sell-off after the Fed disappointed investors who had
hoped for another round of asset purchases.
* U.S. gold for June added $1.50 to $1,643.80 an
ounce.
* Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke on Wednesday said U.S. monetary
policy was "more or less in the right place" even though the
central bank would not hesitate to launch another round of bond
purchases if the economy were to weaken.
* Demand for long-lasting U.S. manufactured goods tumbled by
the most in three years in March and businesses cut back on
spending plans, suggesting the economy slowed as the first
quarter drew to a close.
MARKET NEWS
* Asian shares gained on Thursday, retaining positive
momentum as the Fed reassured markets that it will keep its very
accommodative stance to support growth, and optimism grew over
strong corporate earnings after Apple Inc's robust results.
* The U.S. dollar floundered at three-week lows against a
basket of major currencies on Thursday, having fallen prey to
the Fed's dovish stance on policy.
DATA/EVENTS
0900 EZ Business climate Apr
0900 EZ Economic sentiment Apr
1230 U.S. Jobless claims Weekly
2330 Japan CPI, core nationwide Mar
2350 Japan Industrial output prelim mm Mar
2350 Japan IP forecast 1 mth ahead Mar <JPIP2=ECI
PRICES
Precious metals prices 0022 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1643.06 -0.92 -0.06 5.07
Spot Silver 30.67 -0.02 -0.07 10.76
Spot Platinum 1551.74 5.74 +0.37 11.40
Spot Palladium 660.97 3.39 +0.52 1.30
COMEX GOLD JUN2 1643.80 1.50 +0.09 4.91 1763
COMEX SILVER MAY2 30.65 0.29 +0.95 9.78 527
Euro/Dollar 1.3229
Dollar/Yen 81.30
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Ed Davies)