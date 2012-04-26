* Fed keeps rates at rock bottom, gives no easing hint
By Jan Harvey
LONDON, April 26 Gold prices rose towards $1,650
an ounce in Europe on Thursday as the dollar sank to a
three-week low against the euro, coming under pressure after the
Federal Reserve opted to keep U.S. interest rates at rock
bottom.
Spot gold was up 0.3 percent at $1,648.84 an ounce at
0920 GMT, while U.S. gold futures for June delivery were
up $7.60 an ounce at $1,649.90.
In a statement after a two-day meeting to Wednesday, the
Fed's policy-setting panel reiterated its expectation that
interest rates would not rise until at least late 2014, and took
no action on monetary policy.
Gold bulls, who had been hoping for fresh hints of
quantitative easing from the Fed, were disappointed, and prices
fell below $1,625 straight after the statement. Dollar weakness
and price-sensitive buying quickly reversed that, however.
"The message out of the Fed didn't really change much,"
Credit Suisse analyst Tom Kendall said. "We had a little sell
off immmediately after the statement came out, but it quickly
recovered.
"I think it would have taken a much greater change in stance
coming out of the Fed for gold to really make a big break one
way or the other, and given the disappointing U.S. data coming
out over the last couple of weeks, I don't think that was
particularly likely."
Weakness in the dollar, which makes commodities priced in
the unit cheaper for other currency holders, is supporting gold.
A tightening of peripheral euro zone spreads lifted the euro,
but the unit is still vulnerable to the bloc's debt woes.
INDIAN BUYERS SHY AWAY
"The physical demand story has been very uninspiring.
Combined volumes on the Shanghai Gold Exchange have been fairly
decent of late... but this does little to compensate for the
disappointing appetite from India," UBS said in a note
Indian buyers failed to return to the gold market in droves
this week despite the arrival of Akshaya Tritiya, a key
gold-buying festival, on Tuesday.
Akshaya Tritiya sales are estimated to have fallen by a half
to 10 tonnes this year, as interest was hurt by high prices and
weakness in the rupee.
Among other precious metals, silver was up 0.3
percent at $30.77 an ounce. The gold/silver ratio, which
measures the number of silver ounces needed to buy an ounce of
gold, rose to a three-month high at 53.6 on Wednesday.
The metal fell in gold's wake to its lowest since
mid-January on Wednesday, and looks vulnerable to further
losses, according to technical analysts, who study past price
movements for clues as to the future direction of trade.
"Silver probed to fresh multi month lows to 30.00 before
recovering," ScotiaMocatta said in a note. "We are bearish
silver following the break of huge support pivot 31.00."
"Our target for silver is 28.86, the 76.4 percent
retracement of the 26.20 to 37.46 up move. The gold/silver ratio
spiked higher to 54.20 before retracing... The ratio is bid with
potential for 100 percent retracement to 57.50."
Spot platinum was up 0.7 percent at $1,556.49 an
ounce, while spot palladium was up 0.7 percent at $662.25
an ounce.
