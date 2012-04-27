SINGAPORE, April 27 Gold struggled to make
headway on Friday as the euro came under pressure after
Standard & Poor's downgraded Spain's credit rating, while
investors waited for a monetary policy decision by the Bank of
Japan later in the day for further trading cues.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was little changed at $1,656.65 an ounce
by 0036 GMT, on course for a 0.9-percent weekly gain. It hit a
two-week high of $1,660.60 in the previous session.
* U.S. gold edged down 0.2 percent to $1,657.40.
* Standard & Poor's on Thursday cut its credit rating on
Spain to BBB-plus from A , a two-notch downgrade, citing its
expectation the government's budget deficit will deteriorate
even more than previously thought due to economic contraction.
* The Bank of Japan is likely to ease monetary policy on
Friday by boosting asset purchases by up to 10 trillion yen,
said sources familiar with the central bank's thinking.
* Euro zone economic sentiment fell more than expected in
April, wiping out gains made in the first two months of 2012 and
signalling that economic recovery in the second half of the year
may be more muted than forecast, data showed on Thursday.
* Upbeat U.S. home sales data partly offset the gloomy
sentiment in Europe. Contracts to purchase previously owned U.S.
homes increased solidly to a near two-year high in March,
suggesting the spring selling season got off to a firmer start
and offering hopes of a pickup in housing.
* But the number of Americans claiming jobless benefits fell
slightly last week but remained above levels posted earlier this
year, suggesting stalling improvement in the labour market.
MARKET NEWS
* U.S. stocks rose for a third day on Thursday after upbeat
housing data and stronger-than-expected results from companies,
including Citrix Systems Inc, overshadowed some high-profile
earnings misses.
* The euro suffered a drubbing early in Asia on Friday after
Standard & Poor's hit Spain with a two-notch credit rating
downgrade, while the yen could go either way depending on the
scale of easing delivered by the Bank of Japan later.
DATA/EVENTS
0330 Japan BOJ rate decision
0500 Japan Construction orders yy Mar
0600 Germany Consumer sentiment
0645 France Consumer spending Mar
1230 U.S. GDP, advance Q1
1355 U.S. U.Mich sentiment, final Apr
1930 U.S. CFTC commitment of traders data Weekly
PRICES
Precious metals prices 0036 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1656.65 -0.63 -0.04 5.94
Spot Silver 31.08 -0.01 -0.03 12.24
Spot Platinum 1565.99 3.56 +0.23 12.42
Spot Palladium 666.75 -0.33 -0.05 2.18
COMEX GOLD JUN2 1657.40 -3.10 -0.19 5.78 2383
COMEX SILVER MAY2 31.07 -0.14 -0.46 11.28 295
Euro/Dollar 1.3200
Dollar/Yen 81.13
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Himani Sarkar)