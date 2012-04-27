* S&P downgrades Spain rating by two notches
* Euro slips vs dollar, Bund future hits record
* Silver off three-month low but heads for weekly loss
By Jan Harvey
LONDON, April 27 Gold prices slipped back
towards $1,550 an ounce on Friday, ending the metal's
three-session rally, as a ratings downgrade of debt-laden Spain
pressured the euro, and consumers in major Asian bullion-buying
centres shunned the precious metal.
Spot gold was down 0.2 percent at $1,653.90 an ounce
at 0935 GMT, while U.S. gold futures for June delivery
were down $5.60 an ounce at $1,654.90.
Gold rose 0.7 percent on Thursday after the U.S. Federal
Reserve pledged to keep interest rates, and consequently the
opportunity cost of holding gold, at rock bottom for an extended
period.
But Standard & Poor's two-notch credit rating downgrade on
Spain raised risk aversion in the markets on Friday, knocking
the euro versus the dollar. Gold has a close negative link with
the U.S. unit, strength in which makes the precious metal more
expensive for other currency holders.
Gold has largely held between $1,610-1,680 an ounce in
April, its tightest monthly spread since June 2011.
"The euro/dollar has held above $1.30 for some time, in the
$1.30-$1.32 range, which coincides with gold also being caught
in a range," Societe Generale analyst Robin Bhar said. "If the
euro zone crisis deepens and we see the euro/dollar correct
below $1.30, that could give a bit of a lift to gold."
Safe-haven German bund futures rose to record
highs, while Spanish 10-year bond yields broke above 6 percent.
"The downgrade of Spain by S&P has focused attention again
on the euro zone problems and may cap gold's advance if the euro
stays in the doldrums," Marex Spectron said in a note.
"U.S. figures out today include GDP and Personal Consumption
at 1330 BST and the University of Michigan Confidence figure at
1455 BST," it added. "Keep an eye on these for clues as to what
the afternoon will bring us."
ASIAN BUYERS UNINSPIRED
Physical demand for the metal in major consumer India was
light after the last key gold-purchasing festival of the wedding
season earlier this week, while the listless performance of spot
prices deterred interest of buyers elsewhere in Asia.
Gold bar premiums in Singapore were around $1 an ounce above
London prices, while in Hong Kong, premiums were quoted in the
range between $1 and $1.60 an ounce.
"People don't have much confidence that prices will move
higher once we approach (the) $1,660-$1,670 level," a Hong
Kong-based dealer said.
He said trading volume has been sluggish as speculators
shifted interest to better-performing markets, such as equities.
Among other precious metals, silver was up 0.2
percent at $31.14 an ounce.
The metal is set to end the week down 1.8 percent after
sliding below $30 an ounce for the first time since mid-January
on Wednesday. Prices fell in six of the previous eight weeks.
Sales of American Eagle silver coins from the U.S. Mint are
on track to hit their lowest monthly rate since July 2008 in
April, figures from the Mint showed, at 1.28 million ounces,
against 2.542 million ounces in March.
"Silver closed (Thursday) higher at 31.20 but remains within
the range of Monday's steep sell-off," ScotiaMocatta said in a
note.
"Resistance is at 31.71, Monday's high. Support is at 30.00,
around yesterday's low. The gold-silver ratio is trading lower
at 53.26, its first pause after four sessions higher."
Spot platinum was up 0.2 percent at $1,564.69 an
ounce, while spot palladium was flat at $667.20.
(Reporting by Jan Harvey; Editing by Alison Birrane)