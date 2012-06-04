SINGAPORE, June 4 Gold edged lower on Monday,
giving up some of its stunning gains in the previous session
when surprisingly weak U.S. job market data fuelled speculation
of further monetary easing and burnished gold's appeal as a
hedge against inflation.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold edged down 0.3 percent to $1,620.89 an
ounce by 0021 GMT, after surging more than 4 percent and posting
its biggest one-day rise in more than three years on Friday.
* U.S. gold futures contract for August delivery was
little changed at $1,622.50.
* The U.S. economy added just 69,000 jobs in May, less than
half the level analysts expected and well below what is seen as
needed to keep the jobless rate moving lower, adding to worries
about global growth.
* The data rekindled expectations that the Federal Reserve
may need to take further easing measures to shore up the fragile
economy, propping up the inflation outlook. While equities and
other commodities tumbled, gold surged on its role as a hedge
against inflation.
* The median of forecasts from 15 primary dealers on Wall
Street - the large financial institutions that do business
directly with the Fed - showed a 50 percent chance the central
bank would eventually launch another round of quantitative
easing, according to a Reuters poll.
* Germany is pushing for fiscal integration in the euro zone
that would manage euro area finances, and give major powers to
the European Commission, European Parliament and European Court
of Justice.
* Net long positions in U.S. gold futures and options inched
up by seven contracts to 77,325 contracts in the week ended May
29, after declining for three weeks straight, said the U.S.
Commodity Futures Trading Commission.
* Net long positions in silver eased 2 percent to 4,912
contracts, the lowest since November 2008, the CFTC data also
showed.
* Spot silver also gave up some of the 3.6 percent
rise in the previous session, down 0.7 percent to $28.44.
* For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or
MARKET NEWS
* U.S. stocks fell more than 2 percent on Friday, dragging
the Dow into negative territory for the year after a dismal U.S.
jobs report added to fears that Europe's spiralling debt crisis
was dragging down the world economy.
* The euro edged lower against the dollar on Monday, while
the dollar index held steady after weakening in the previous
session on the soft U.S. employment report.
DATA/EVENTS
0830 EZ Sentix index June
0900 EZ Producer prices April
1400 U.S. Employment trends May
1400 U.S. Durable goods Apr
1400 U.S. Factory orders Apr
U.K. Public holiday
PRICES
Precious metals prices 0021 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1620.89 -4.71 -0.29 3.65
Spot Silver 28.44 -0.20 -0.70 2.71
Spot Platinum 1444.74 3.24 +0.22 3.71
Spot Palladium 608.22 -0.13 -0.02 -6.79
COMEX GOLD AUG2 1622.50 0.40 +0.02 3.56 7678
COMEX SILVER JUL2 28.42 -0.10 -0.34 1.79 1063
Euro/Dollar 1.2408
Dollar/Yen 78.15
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Richard Pullin)