* Gold holds near $1,620/oz after 4.3 pct rally
* Weak U.S. employment data fans monetary easing talk
* Gold premium over platinum widest in more than 4 months
(Updates throughout, changes dateline, previous SINGAPORE)
By Jan Harvey
LONDON, June 4 Gold eased on Monday as a firmer
tone to the dollar prompted some investors to cash in gains
after the metal's biggest one-day rally in more than three
years, but prices were underpinned by speculation the Federal
Reserve could unveil a new round of monetary easing.
The metal broke ranks with riskier assets on Friday to surge
4.3 percent despite a sell-off elsewhere after a surprisingly
weak U.S. payrolls report stoked talk that further stimulus
measures may be necessary to reignite growth.
Another round of quantitative easing (QE), which basically
translates to printing money, would likely undermine the dollar
and confidence in the wider currency markets, benefiting gold.
"Friday's data has pushed the (focus) straight back to the
Fed, and talk of a possible QE-3 is increasing now," Pradeep
Unni, senior analyst at Richcomm Global Services in Dubai, said.
"It seems there are limited options with the Fed other than
a fund stimulus so that Mr. Obama can show a revival in the
economy before he goes for re-election."
"Gold is likely to hold above $1,600 in the near term, and
any further fresh surprises on the economic front either from
the U.S. or European Union are only likely add to the pace of
gains," he added.
Spot gold was down 0.5 percent at $1,618.10 an ounce
at 0933 GMT, while U.S. gold futures for August delivery
were down $2.30 at $1,619.80. Trading is set to be light in
Europe, with the London markets closed for a two-day holiday.
Worries over the pace of the U.S. recovery, the euro zone
debt crisis and the softer pace of Chinese growth combined to
heavily pressure assets seen as higher risk on Monday. Stock
markets extended losses in Europe after diving in Asia, with
Tokyo stocks hitting a 28-year low.
Other commodities also fell, with oil and Shanghai copper
hitting multi-month lows on Monday and some Chinese commodities
reaching their downside limits.
The euro retreated back towards a two-year low against the
dollar and growth-linked currencies fell, with mounting concerns
over Spain's banking sector and global economic growth
supporting flows into the U.S. currency and the yen.
German Bunds edged off Friday's record high, but remained
extremely elevated.
FOCUS SHIFTS TO UNITED STATES
Gold has traded in line with other commodities and against
the dollar in recent months, reversing the pattern of much of
2011, but its link with 'riskier' assets is weakening as focus
shifts from Europe's debt problems to U.S. growth issues and the
prospect of monetary easing.
Extremely low returns on perceived safe havens like U.S. and
German bonds are also helping gold.
"Up until very recently, lower U.S. bond yields were also
accompanied by lower gold prices... primarily because as the
euro zone sovereign crisis intensified, capital moved into U.S.
Treasuries and other perceived safe government bonds," HSBC said
in a note. "As the dollar rallied in reaction to capital
inflows, gold prices, which are negatively correlated with the
U.S. dollar, fell."
"Gold prices appear to have very recently broken away from
this relationship and have turned higher despite further
declines in U.S. Treasury yields, which have reached 60-year
lows," it said. "Low U.S. and German bond yields leave investors
with few quality assets to choose from and may benefit gold."
Among other precious metals, silver was down 1
percent at $28.36 an ounce, underperforming gold. Silver prices
rallied by the most since Feb. 28 on Friday, up 3.6 percent.
Spot platinum was down 0.9 percent at $1,428.75 an
ounce, while spot palladium was down 0.8 percent at
$603.72 an ounce. Both platinum group metals underperformed gold
and silver on Friday, with platinum rising 2.3 percent and
palladium just 0.3 percent.
The gold/platinum ratio, which measures the number of
platinum ounces needed to buy an ounce of gold, hit its highest
for more than four months on Monday at 1.13, while gold's
premium over platinum rose above $190 for the first time since
early January.
(Reporting by Jan Harvey; Editing by Anthony Barker)