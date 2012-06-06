SINGAPORE, June 6 Gold edged up on Wednesday,
supported by an uptick in the euro as investors wait for a
policy meeting by the European Central Bank later in the day for
clues on the next step to fight the euro zone debt crisis.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold inched up 0.1 percent to $1,618.94 an
ounce by 0025 GMT.
* U.S. gold futures contract for August delivery
gained 0.3 percent to $1,620.90.
* Spain said on Tuesday it was losing access to credit
markets and Europe should help revive its banks, as finance
chiefs of the Group of Seven major economies conferred on the
currency bloc's worsening debt crisis but took no joint action.
* Investors are waiting for a European Central Bank policy
meeting on Wednesday, Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's
testimony before a congressional committee on Thursday, and the
Greek elections and Group of 20 meeting in Mexico in the week of
June 17.
* The ECB is expected to hold back from policy moves,
instead urging governments to address the euro zone's crisis,
but it could indicate a readiness to cut interest rates as early
as next month given a weakening economy and Spain's banking
troubles.
* The pace of growth in the vast U.S. services sector edged
up in May, driven by gains in new orders, a welcome comfort
after recent disappointing economic data.
* Spot palladium edged up 0.1 percent to $620.22, off
a one-month high of $623.25 hit in the previous session.
* For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or
MARKET NEWS
* U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday, recovering some ground from
last week's selloff, as data showing the vast U.S. services
sector improved in May outweighed investor angst about the euro
zone's fiscal crisis.
* The euro stayed on the backfoot in Asia on Wednesday,
having lost ground after Spain warned it was losing access to
credit markets and finance ministers from major economies took
no immediate steps to assuage fears about Europe's debt crisis.
* U.S. crude prices steadied above $84 on Wednesday, as
support from a pick-up in the U.S. services sector offset
worries over Spain's access to credit markets.
DATA/EVENTS
0130 Australia GDP yy Jan
0900 EZ Revised GDP Q1
1000 Germany Industrial output mm Apr
1145 EZ ECB rate decision Jun
1230 EZ ECB news conference
1230 U.S. Productivity Q1
1230 U.S. Labor costs Q1
2300 S.Korea GDP growth yy Revised Jan
PRICES
Precious metals prices 0025 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1618.94 1.69 +0.10 3.53
Spot Silver 28.51 0.01 +0.04 2.96
Spot Platinum 1432.25 3.00 +0.21 2.82
Spot Palladium 620.22 0.72 +0.12 -4.95
COMEX GOLD AUG2 1620.90 4.00 +0.25 3.45 4880
COMEX SILVER JUL2 28.50 0.09 +0.33 2.10 528
Euro/Dollar 1.2463
Dollar/Yen 78.65
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Richard Pullin)