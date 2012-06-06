SINGAPORE, June 6 Gold edged up on Wednesday, supported by an uptick in the euro as investors wait for a policy meeting by the European Central Bank later in the day for clues on the next step to fight the euro zone debt crisis.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold inched up 0.1 percent to $1,618.94 an ounce by 0025 GMT.

* U.S. gold futures contract for August delivery gained 0.3 percent to $1,620.90.

* Spain said on Tuesday it was losing access to credit markets and Europe should help revive its banks, as finance chiefs of the Group of Seven major economies conferred on the currency bloc's worsening debt crisis but took no joint action.

* Investors are waiting for a European Central Bank policy meeting on Wednesday, Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's testimony before a congressional committee on Thursday, and the Greek elections and Group of 20 meeting in Mexico in the week of June 17.

* The ECB is expected to hold back from policy moves, instead urging governments to address the euro zone's crisis, but it could indicate a readiness to cut interest rates as early as next month given a weakening economy and Spain's banking troubles.

* The pace of growth in the vast U.S. services sector edged up in May, driven by gains in new orders, a welcome comfort after recent disappointing economic data.

* Spot palladium edged up 0.1 percent to $620.22, off a one-month high of $623.25 hit in the previous session.

* For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or

MARKET NEWS

* U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday, recovering some ground from last week's selloff, as data showing the vast U.S. services sector improved in May outweighed investor angst about the euro zone's fiscal crisis.

* The euro stayed on the backfoot in Asia on Wednesday, having lost ground after Spain warned it was losing access to credit markets and finance ministers from major economies took no immediate steps to assuage fears about Europe's debt crisis.

* U.S. crude prices steadied above $84 on Wednesday, as support from a pick-up in the U.S. services sector offset worries over Spain's access to credit markets.

DATA/EVENTS 0130 Australia GDP yy Jan 0900 EZ Revised GDP Q1 1000 Germany Industrial output mm Apr 1145 EZ ECB rate decision Jun 1230 EZ ECB news conference 1230 U.S. Productivity Q1 1230 U.S. Labor costs Q1 2300 S.Korea GDP growth yy Revised Jan

PRICES

Precious metals prices 0025 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1618.94 1.69 +0.10 3.53 Spot Silver 28.51 0.01 +0.04 2.96 Spot Platinum 1432.25 3.00 +0.21 2.82 Spot Palladium 620.22 0.72 +0.12 -4.95 COMEX GOLD AUG2 1620.90 4.00 +0.25 3.45 4880 COMEX SILVER JUL2 28.50 0.09 +0.33 2.10 528 Euro/Dollar 1.2463 Dollar/Yen 78.65 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Richard Pullin)