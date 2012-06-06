* Easing hopes keep gold prices afloat
* Spot gold eyes $1,648/oz -technicals
* Coming up: European Central Bank rate decision; 1145 GMT
(Adds details, comments; updates prices)
By Rujun Shen
SINGAPORE, June 6 Gold firmed on Wednesday,
rising in tandem with the euro and risky assets ahead of a
European Central Bank policy meeting as investors watch for more
action from policymakers to contain the euro zone debt crisis.
The ECB is expected to indicate a readiness to cut interest
rates as soon as next month but hold back from policy moves,
after a Group of Seven emergency conference call on Tuesday
failed to produce any concrete solution.
Gold has held steady above $1,600 an ounce since it rallied
4.3 percent last Friday, as investors expect further monetary
easing from the central banks, especially the U.S. Federal
Reserve, after data showed a surprisingly weak job market.
The next focal point of the markets will be testimony by Fed
Chairman Ben Bernanke before a congressional committee on
Thursday, which is expected to shed light on the Fed's view of
the economy and possible policy moves.
"If Bernanke gives some hint on a third round of
quantitative easing, we'll be likely to see gold march towards
$1,650 or higher," said Ronald Leung, a dealer at Lee Cheong
Gold Dealers in Hong Kong.
On the chart, gold appeared to have met some resistance
around $1,628, the 38.2 percent Fibonacci retracement level on
the fall from this year's peak at $1,790.3 to a low at $1,527.
Spot gold gained half a percent to $1,625.34 an ounce
by 0314 GMT. The U.S. gold futures contract for August delivery
rose 0.6 percent to $1,627.20.
As if to underline the dangers in the single currency bloc,
Moody's cut the credit ratings of several banks in Germany --
the bloc's strongest economy, citing a greater risk of further
shocks from the region's debt crisis.
But the euro shook off the downgrade and edged higher
against the dollar ahead of the ECB meeting.
Spot silver climbed 1 percent to $28.79 an ounce,
extending gains from the previous session.
"Technically, silver has tried to break $27 several times in
the past few weeks and failed," said a Shanghai-based trader,
"Similarly, it has made a couple of attempts to breach above $29
unsuccessfully."
"If silver is able to gain a steady footing above $29,
things will look a lot better."
Spot palladium inched up 0.2 percent to $620.88 an
ounce, off a one-month high of $623.25 hit in the previous
session.
Precious metals prices 0314 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1625.34 8.09 +0.50 3.94
Spot Silver 28.79 0.29 +1.02 3.97
Spot Platinum 1441.99 12.74 +0.89 3.52
Spot Palladium 620.88 1.38 +0.22 -4.85
COMEX GOLD AUG2 1627.20 10.30 +0.64 3.85 16513
COMEX SILVER JUL2 28.77 0.36 +1.27 3.04 5204
Euro/Dollar 1.2486
Dollar/Yen 78.80
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Editing by Clarence Fernandez)