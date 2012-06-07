SINGAPORE, June 7 Gold rose on Wednesday, with
investors awaiting testimony by U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman
Ben Bernanke in front of a congressional committee, as
expectations of more monetary stimulus ran high.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold gained nearly half a percent to $1,624.64
an ounce by 0026 GMT, although off a one-month high of $1,640.50
hit in the previous session.
* U.S. gold futures contract for August delivery lost
0.5 percent to $1,626.40.
* Just before U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's
testimony, a few Fed officials say they are prepared to take
even more policy action to boost the erratic U.S. economic
recovery.
* But in the Beige Book published on Wednesday, the Fed said
economic growth in the United States picked up over the last two
months and hiring showed signs of a "modest increase".
* The European Central Bank decided to hold rates unchanged
and offered no immediate help to fight euro zone's deepening
debt crisis, although it said the threat to the region's economy
is increasing.
* Germany and European Union officials are urgently
exploring ways to rescue Spain's debt-stricken banks although
Madrid has not yet requested assistance and is resisting being
placed under international supervision, European sources said on
Wednesday.
MARKET NEWS
* U.S. stocks jumped on Wednesday, giving the S&P 500 its
best day since December, as talk of a rescue of Spain's troubled
banks and hopes for more monetary stimulus sparked a rebound
from recent selling.
* The euro hovered near two-week highs against the greenback
early in Asia on Thursday, while the Australian dollar rose
towards parity as hopes grew that Europe was moving closer to
helping rescue Spain's stricken banks.
DATA/EVENTS
1100 Britain BOE Bank Rate Jun
1230 U.S. Jobless claims Weekly
1400 U.S. Fed's Bernanke testifies
2350 Japan Bank lending yy May
2350 Japan GDP revised qq Jan
PRICES
Precious metals prices 0026 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1624.64 7.21 +0.45 3.89
Spot Silver 29.50 0.13 +0.44 6.54
Spot Platinum 1458.75 2.15 +0.15 4.72
Spot Palladium 626.75 3.52 +0.56 -3.95
COMEX GOLD AUG2 1626.40 -7.80 -0.48 3.80 3266
COMEX SILVER JUL2 29.49 0.00 +0.01 5.64 1521
Euro/Dollar 1.2572
Dollar/Yen 79.23
(Reporting by Rujun Shen)