* Fed officials express readiness for more easing
* Spot gold may fall to $1,597/oz - technicals
* Coming Up: Fed's Bernanke testifies; 1400 GMT
(Adds details, comments; updates prices)
By Rujun Shen
SINGAPORE, June 7 Gold inched up on Thursday and
hovered near one-month highs, with investors hoping the U.S.
central bank will take action to stimulate the world's biggest
economy and shield it from the fallout of the euro zone debt
crisis.
Spot gold gained 0.2 percent to $1,620.16 an ounce by
0302 GMT, not too far off the one-month high of $1,640.50
reached in the previous session.
U.S. gold futures contract for August delivery lost
0.8 percent to $1,621.80.
U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke will testify
before Congress on Thursday, a day after two influential
officials in the central bank said they were prepared to take
even more policy action to boost the erratic economic
recovery.
Analysts will be listening to Bernanke closely for any hints
that more bond buys are in store, especially after the lack of
immediate aid for the troubled euro zone from the European
Central Bank, which put the onus firmly on European policymakers
to resolve the debt crisis.
Expectations that the ECB would take action had helped
bullion rise on Wednesday.
"People have become more bullish after last Friday's
employment figures. The market may be entering a new phase on
the expectation that there will probably be some sort of
easing," said Yuichi Ikemizu, head of commodity trading, Japan,
Standard Bank.
Gold has held around $1,620 level since surging more than 4
percent last Friday after disappointing U.S. employment data
shook investors' confidence in the economic recovery and fuelled
hopes for more easing.
The euro traded little changed against the dollar, after
jumping sharply in the previous session after the ECB left rates
and economic outlook unchanged.
Supporting the euro and risk appetite in general, Germany
and European Union officials are urgently exploring ways to
rescue Spain's debt-stricken banks although Madrid has not yet
requested assistance and is resisting being placed under
international supervision.
Investors will eye the Greek elections on June 17 and a
Group of 20 meeting on June 18-19 to gauge whether there is
political will in Greece to stay within the euro zone and what
actions will be undertaken to fight the bloc's debt crisis.
Spot silver lost half a percent to $29.23, after
jumping more than 3 percent and hit a one-month high of $29.88
in the previous session.
Precious metals prices 0302 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1620.16 2.73 +0.17 3.60
Spot Silver 29.23 -0.14 -0.48 5.56
Spot Platinum 1458.74 2.14 +0.15 4.72
Spot Palladium 626.70 3.47 +0.56 -3.95
COMEX GOLD AUG2 1621.80 -12.40 -0.76 3.51 10678
COMEX SILVER JUL2 29.20 -0.29 -0.99 4.59 4243
Euro/Dollar 1.2562
Dollar/Yen 79.35
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Editing by Miral Fahmy)