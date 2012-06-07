* Bernanke comments watched for monetary easing hints
* Gold better positioned technically but needs momentum
* Coming up: Fed's Bernanke testifies, 1400 GMT
(Updates throughout, changes dateline, pvs SINGAPORE)
By Jan Harvey
LONDON, June 7 Gold prices held near $1,620 an
ounce on Thursday as investors geared up for a statement from
U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke later, which will be
closely watched for clues as to the future direction of U.S.
monetary policy.
Investors will scrutinise Bernanke's testimony in front of a
congressional committee for any sign of intent to further ease
money supply, which would buoy gold's appeal as an alternative
store of wealth to potentially volatile currencies.
Spot gold was up 0.1 percent at $1,618.60 an ounce at
0957 GMT, while U.S. gold futures for August delivery
were down $13.90 an ounce at $1,620.30.
Prices are little changed this week after posting their
biggest one-day rise in more than three years on Friday after
disappointing U.S. jobs data reignited speculation that the Fed
would unleash another round of monetary easing.
"Some of the poor U.S. data has got people thinking that
there is going to be another round of quantitative easing sooner
rather than later," Citigroup analyst David Wilson said. "I
suspect Bernanke will at least soften his tone towards QE."
"I'm still optimistic for the second half of the year, on
the expectations that we will see a weaker dollar through
quantitative easing," he added.
The euro hovered near one-week highs on Thursday and
growth-linked currencies were supported by expectations that
global policymakers will act soon to support a flagging economic
recovery.
Safe-haven German Bund futures fell meanwhile, extending
losses on growing expectations of further U.S. monetary stimulus
and hopes of a European policy response to Spain's banking
problems. European stocks climbed ahead of the Fed speech.
"The gold bulls are desperately hoping for further mention
of some form of stimulus," David Govett of Marex Spectron said
in a note. "If some form of this is put on the table, then I
expect gold will react very positively."
"If however, as I personally believe, the Fed leaves things
as they are for the time being, this will be viewed as negative
and gold will fall."
BETTER POSITIONED
From a chart perspective, gold is looking better positioned
for further gains after Friday's push higher, analysts who study
past price moves for clues as to the futures direction of trade
said. However, it has not firmly re-established an upward trend.
"Gold closed slightly higher (on Wednesday) but failed to
hold its highs of the day or to clear resistance from the
downtrend at $1,632," ScotiaMocatta said in a note.
"We remain bullish so long as gold stays above $1,600, but
will need to clear resistance to bring in more buyers."
Kazakhstan's central bank said on Thursday it would increase
the share of gold in its foreign reserves to 15 percent from
about 12 percent, a day after announcing plans to cut its
holdings in the ailing euro by a sixth.
Official sector gold demand has been a big support to the
gold market in recent years, hitting its highest since the mid
1960s in 2011. Asian and emerging market banks have been the
biggest buyers, with Russia, Mexico and Colombia all adding to
reserves.
Among other precious metals, silver was down 0.4
percent at $29.26 an ounce. Silver rose more than 3 percent on
Wednesday to its highest since May 8, outperforming the yellow
metal.
"The gold:silver ratio dropped sharply to 55.07 yesterday,
after touching 57.36 - the highest level since October 2010 - on
Monday," said UBS in a note.
"Silver's rally yesterday was even more impressive
considering that our client flows were dominated by weighty
sellers, although this does not come as a big surprise as an
'overreaction' in silver."
Spot platinum was flat at $1,455.99 an ounce, while
spot palladium was down 0.1 percent at $622.72 an ounce.
Holdings of palladium-backed exchange-traded funds tracked
by Reuters rose 1.5 percent or 27,225 ounces by
close of business on Monday, their biggest one-day rise in
absolute terms since Feb. 2. The inflow went into Zurich
Cantonalbank's palladium fund.
(Reporting by Jan Harvey; Editing by Alison Birrane)